The 7 Best Expedition Cruise Lines

Expedition cruises travel to some of the world’s most extraordinary destinations in remote corners of the planet, many of which are only reachable by ship — and some that were once only visited by intrepid explorers. These voyages differ from traditional cruises in that part of the excitement is the journey to get there. Whether you seek the thrill of sailing on an icebreaker vessel while navigating frozen waterways in the Arctic, cruising the “Drake Lake” or “Drake Shake” en route to Antarctica, or hopping between the enchanting islands of the Galápagos, you’ll be awe-inspired as you’re transported to these surreal landscapes off the grid.

As wanderlust drives us toward increasingly off-the-beaten-path destinations, the number of passengers traveling on expedition itineraries has surged in recent years, according to Cruise Lines International Association. But even with these growing numbers, the capacity for expedition ships is limited, especially in Antarctica. The International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators restricts the maximum number of guests to 500 on vessels sailing to the White Continent, if they plan to make landings ashore. In addition, no more than 100 people can land simultaneously at one site.

Many expedition ships in Antarctica are small; some vessels, such as the smaller expedition ships with Secret Atlas, carry as few as 48 guests. This means cruisers will spend less time waiting to get off their ships and more time photographing waddling gentoo penguins and gigantic Weddell seals ashore. In the Arctic regions, Secret Atlas even has several micro-expedition ships that accommodate only 12 guests.

If you’re ready to follow in the footsteps of explorers who braved frozen waters, untamed wilderness and islands home to wildlife found nowhere else in the world, then consider booking an unforgettable voyage with one of these top expedition cruise lines.

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions

Lars-Eric Lindblad was the first person to pioneer expedition travel when he sailed with 57 “citizen explorers” to the Smith and Melchior Islands on the Antarctic Peninsula in 1966. He also led the first expedition to the Galápagos in 1967. Regarded as the “father of eco-tourism,” Lindblad believed that visitors who saw remote destinations for themselves would become advocates for preserving these wild places. His son, Sven Lindblad, founded Lindblad Expeditions (and serves as its CEO) to honor his father’s commitment to research and conservation.

In partnership with National Geographic, the expedition line offers more than 100 transformative travel experiences across all seven continents. Its fleet is set to reach 21 purpose-built ships by 2026. The vessels accommodate no more than 160 guests (at double occupancy) and are designed by captains and expedition leaders familiar with the regions. Some of the ships can navigate wild coasts and shallow channels to view seasonal migrations of whales, while others can venture for weeks into remote polar regions without having to restock provisions or fuel.

Lindblad offers expeditions as short as five days, such as the round-trip voyage from Los Angeles to Southern California’s Channel Islands National Park. The itinerary is available in the spring and fall aboard the 100-guest National Geographic Venture or National Geographic Quest. If you’re eyeing a bucket list trip to the frozen tundra of the White Continent, consider Lindblad’s 22-day Antarctica, South Georgia, and the Falklands itinerary. The October 2025 sailing features guest speaker Mensun Bound: a marine archaeologist and director of exploration for the March 2022 discovery expedition of Endurance, the sunken ship of legendary polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton.

For an adventure in South America, the Exploring Galápagos, Machu Picchu and Peru’s Land of the Inca itinerary is available year-round on the 48-passenger National Geographic Gemini or 96-passenger National Geographic Endeavour II. The 16-day journey begins in Ecuador and includes a week of island-hopping where Charles Darwin once explored. The surreal volcanic island landscapes and coastal forests are home to Galápagos penguins, blue-footed boobies, giant tortoises and more. Then, passengers will embark on the land journey to the Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu and Cusco.

What’s included: Lindblad’s expedition fares cover accommodations; meals at all dining venues; complimentary beer, wine and cocktails; all nonalcoholic beverages; onboard enrichment; unlimited activities and excursions; basic Wi-Fi access; a daily cocktail hour; ship-based amenities; and other perks that vary by the destination.

Quark Expeditions

Quark Expeditions specializes in the polar regions, offering small ship adventures for between 138 and 199 guests (based on double occupancy). The company’s smaller vessels can navigate waterways that larger ships can’t reach, such as scenic narrow fjords and channels — and they can visit remote Indigenous villages and communities that can only accommodate small groups. The intimate ships also make it easy for guests to meet other adventurous explorers and the crew, especially when they’re cruising solo.

The line offers expeditions on four ships: Ultramarine, World Explorer, Ocean Explorer and World Voyager. The 199-passenger Ultramarine — the largest ship — features the ultimate polar experience. The Polar Class 6 vessel has two twin-engine helicopters, an internal water-level Zodiac hangar, four embarkation points for Zodiacs, a wraparound viewing deck, a sustainable waste energy system and a 40-day operational range. Guests will also find ready rooms to change into and out of gear, the Polar Boutique stocked with expedition attire, a state-of-the-art theater and plenty of creature comforts for frigid days at sea. There are two dining venues, a lounge and bar, a fitness center, and a spa and sauna.

Ocean Explorer is the smallest of the vessels, carrying just 138 guests. The purpose-built Polar Class 6 ship’s Ulstein X-Box is designed to ensure smooth sailing in rough seas. The elegant Scandinavian interior of the ship features a modern two-story library at the bow, spacious cabins (most with verandas), a main dining room, a bar, an observation lounge, a fitness center and other public spaces. Guests will also find two outdoor hot tubs on deck 7 and higher observation decks outdoors on decks 7 and 8.

Destinations for Quark’s Antarctica expeditions include the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia, the Falkland Islands, Snow Hill Island (home to the emperor penguins) and Patagonia. In the Arctic, you can travel to the Canadian High Arctic, Greenland, Norway’s Svalbard archipelago and Iceland. The 23-day Epic Antarctica sailing aboard Ultramarine is an adventure-filled journey that includes all the highlights of an expedition to Antarctica. In South Georgia, you’ll visit the home of 5 million seals, 300,000 breeding king penguins and 50 million other seabirds. Other elements of the voyage include several days in the South Shetland Islands and Antarctic Peninsula, crossing the Antarctic Circle, and taking an unforgettable flightseeing adventure soaring above the otherworldly landscapes of the White Continent. The line also offers a selection of itineraries in Greenland, including expeditions to south, west and northeast Greenland — and one to east Greenland that includes Iceland and viewing the northern lights.

What’s included: Quark’s pricing covers accommodations; premium dining; alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages; complimentary Wi-Fi; transfers (varies by voyage); an official Quark Expeditions parka; immersive off-ship activities; and access to onboard programming and facilities.

Viking

Viking’s two 378-guest (double occupancy) Polar Class 6 expedition vessels — Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris — sail to Antarctica, South Georgia, South America, the Panama Canal, the Great Lakes, Canada, the Northwest Passage, Greenland and other destinations well worth the journey. The modern Scandinavian interior of the expedition ships is similar to the line’s ocean vessels, offering familiar public spaces. You’ll find cruiser favorites like The Living Room, The Nordic Spa and the two-story Explorers’ Lounge.

Guests will also have areas for onboard enrichment, such as The Aula: a panoramic auditorium used for daily briefings, lectures and films. Expedition Central is where the expedition team works with guests on state-of-the-art data visualization and maps for the expedition activities. The ship also has The Science Lab and The Studio, where Viking’s Resident Scientists share information about what they’ve learned in the areas of ornithology, biology, botany, geology, glaciology and oceanography. Guest explorers are invited to contribute and collaborate as part of the Citizen Science Program. In addition, The Hangar is the enclosed in-ship marina where Special Operations Boats launch — and there are even undersea submarines for in-depth exploration.

Viking has several new expedition itineraries, including the epic 87-day From the Arctic to Antarctica voyage. For a shorter journey, the 13-day Into the Northwest Passage cruise sails round-trip from Nuuk, Greenland, taking polar adventurers to see Arctic landscapes, floating glaciers, ice fjords and rock formations more than 1.5 billion years old. Guests will also visit the remote village of Ilulissat, Greenland — the birthplace of the Danish-Inuit explorer Knud Rasmussen — sail through Baffin Bay and explore distant lands far above the Arctic Circle in the Canadian High Arctic.

If you prefer warmer temperatures and Caribbean islands — and want to tick the Panama Canal off your must-see list — Viking’s new 20-day Panama Canal & the Americas itinerary visits six countries and features a full transit of the Panama Canal from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean, with a day in Panama City to see the sights. This voyage begins in Santiago (Valparaiso), Chile, and ends in New York City.

What’s included: Viking’s fares include ocean view staterooms or suites with Nordic balconies, king-size Viking Explorer Beds, free Wi-Fi access, private bathrooms with heated floors, plush robes and slippers, Freyja toiletries, 24-hour room service, and other amenities. Guests will also receive a keepsake Viking jacket on polar itineraries and have access to gear for excursions. The mostly all-inclusive rates also cover all meals; beer, wine and soft drinks at lunch and dinner; 24-hour specialty coffees, teas and bottled water; enrichment programming; one complimentary landing or excursion in each port; access to the Nordic Spa; and more.

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

The five ships in HX’s expedition fleet accommodate between 90 and 490 guests (at double occupancy). The smallest vessel, MS Santa Cruz II, operates in the Galápagos. The two larger ships — the newest additions to the fleet — are fully hybrid and carry 490 guests each. The first of the two, MS Roald Amundsen, is named for the Norwegian explorer who was the first to take a ship through the Northwest Passage. He was also the first explorer to reach the South Pole and one of the first to cross the Arctic by air, among other pioneering accomplishments. MS Fridtjof Nansen, the newest ship, is named in honor of a Norwegian explorer, scientist, humanitarian and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

HX’s expedition cruises are available in Antarctica, Alaska, mainland Europe, the British Isles, Greenland, Iceland, Arctic Canada, Norway, Svalbard, the Galápagos and other places in South America — visiting 250-plus destinations in more than 30 countries. The line launched its first expedition in Norway in 1896 and is regarded as an expert in the region. Today, guests can visit the frozen winter wonderland nearly 130 years later with the Ultimate Norway cruise. The eight-day expedition aboard the 220-guest MS Spitsbergen is available round-trip from Tromsø, Norway, between November and March — the best window to view the northern lights dancing across the nighttime sky, especially when it’s completely dark from December to early January.

This wintertime Scandinavian experience includes snowshoeing, kayaking, hiking, a beach bonfire under the stars, a polar plunge, a Nordic sauna and an exclusive heritage dinner at a local museum just for guests of the ship. HX has a Northern Lights Promise for cruises above the Arctic Circle in the winter — you will get a future cruise credit if the lights don’t appear during your expedition. If you want to view polar bears in the wild, check out the summer expeditions for HX’s 11-day Circumnavigating Spitsbergen. This itinerary sails round-trip from Longyearbyen, Norway, the northernmost town on Earth.

What’s included: As an all-inclusive cruise line, HX’s fares cover accommodations; three daily meals; nonalcoholic and alcoholic beverages throughout the day and at meals; complimentary Wi-Fi access; gratuities; onboard activities; excursions and landings ashore; a polar expedition jacket or another piece of gear from the HX kit; professional photos from the trip taken by the onboard photographer; and other amenities.

Ponant

French cruise line Ponant offers luxury expeditions to the polar regions, Central America, Africa and the Indian Ocean, and Oceania and the Pacific Islands. The line’s icebreaker, Le Commandant Charcot, is the world’s only passenger ship to have been to both the geographic North Pole and the most southerly point on Earth, the edge of the Antarctic. Ponant also has four Sistership expedition vessels and six new-generation Ponant Explorers. These smaller yacht-style vessels accommodate up to 184 guests (at double occupancy) and feature the Blue Eye — the only underwater lounge of its kind at sea.

For an adventure of a lifetime, reserve a stateroom or suite aboard the 245-guest Le Commandant Charcot for a 20-night itinerary in September 2025 called Transarctic, the Quest for the Two North Poles. This epic adventure, in partnership with The Explorers Club, features several special guests, including glaciologist Ulyana Horodyskyj Peña. Citizen explorers on board for the journey will be some of the first people in the world to undertake a transarctic crossing and follow in the footsteps of brave polar explorers such as Italian aeronautical engineer Umberto Nobile, a pioneer in Arctic aviation.

The ship will depart Longyearbyen, Spitsbergen, in Norway’s Svalbard region and head for Nome, Alaska. During the journey, travelers will see surreal landscapes with eerily blue glaciers, snow-covered mountains, ice floes and the polar ice cap. These remote areas are also home to polar bears, Arctic foxes, walruses and many species of Arctic birds, including thick-billed murres. The elusive northern lights may even appear near the Bering Strait. You’ll also have opportunities for kayaking, hiking and snowshoeing in the Far North — and even taking a polar plunge in the icy waters.

What’s included: All-inclusive fares for the expedition include accommodations; the flight from Paris to Longyearbyen; a full meal plan; an open bar with most nonalcoholic and alcoholic beverages (including French Champagne); free Wi-Fi access; Zodiac excursions; access to the snow cabin and fitness room; and other amenities.

Silversea Cruises

Silversea’s four expeditions ships accommodate between 100 and 274 guests (at double occupancy). The smallest vessel, Silver Origin, operates year-round in the Galápagos. The line offers expeditions to destinations across the globe, including Antarctica; the Arctic and Greenland; Northern Europe; Africa and the Indian Ocean; French Polynesia and the Pacific; and the remote region of Kimberley in Australia.

Considered one of the world’s last frontiers, Kimberley is largely uninhabited and features otherworldly landscapes such as the Bungle Bungles: massive beehive-like rock formations formed more than 350 million years ago. Explorers to this unspoiled wilderness region will also see horizontal falls, limestone cliffs, impressive gorges, stunning beaches and islands — and you can learn about Aboriginal cultures. Silversea is offering new itineraries to Kimberley in 2026 and 2027, with voyages ranging from 10 to 17 days aboard the 254-guest Silver Cloud. There’s also a 77-day expedition from Fremantle (Perth) in Western Australia to Valparaiso, Chile, departing in August 2026.

The 10-day Darwin to Broome (Kimberley) itinerary features a visit to the Ashmore Reef Marine Park in the Indian Ocean. The reef is home to more than 500 species of colorful tropical fish, marine turtles, dolphins and dugongs (marine mammals commonly called “sea cows”). The islands also have more than 40 species of birds, including some from as far away as Siberia. Other stops on the fascinating journey include the outback township of Wyndham, where you can book a flightseeing tour to view the Bungle Bungles from above, and the King George River. The twin King George Falls is a natural wonder worth seeing; this area is also where you can see iconic wildlife like saltwater crocodiles and giant raptors (also known as birds of prey).

What’s included: Silversea’s all-inclusive port-to-port pricing covers all food and beverages (nonalcoholic and alcoholic), plus butler service, expedition gear and Zodiac excursions. Select the door-to-door option for pre- and post-cruise benefits such as executive transfers, flights (in economy class), airport transfers and hotels.

Aurora Expeditions

Aurora’s three intimate expedition ships, designed with the Ulstein X-Bow, are built to visit remote destinations and traverse unpredictable waterways like the famed Drake Passage. The vessels also feature multiple open decks offering panoramic vantage points for wildlife viewing. The line’s first two ships, the Greg Mortimer and Sylvia Earle, carry just 130 passengers (at double occupancy) on expeditions. The newest Polar Class 6 purpose-built ship, Douglas Mawson, is set to debut in December 2025 and will also accommodate a maximum of 130 passengers during its expedition voyages.

Aurora offers polar expeditions to the Antarctic Peninsula, the Falklands and South Georgia, including extended voyages that visit the Ross Sea, the Weddell Sea and the South Sandwich Islands. The line has a new 20-day itinerary called In Shackleton’s Footsteps, which retraces the legendary explorer’s polar voyage. In addition, you can fly the Drake Passage both ways, freeing up more days to explore the Antarctic Peninsula and cross the Antarctic Circle.

Another notable itinerary is the 15-day Jewels of the Arctic: Greenland Solar Eclipse sailing aboard Greg Mortimer in August 2026, where guests will witness the solar eclipse on day 11 in Greenland. In addition, Aurora’s Discovery Expeditions include the 18-day Northern Lights Explorer itinerary from Tromsø, Norway, to Reykjavik, Iceland; an 11- to 12-day circumnavigation of Iceland; an 11-day voyage to coastal Tasmania; and the 16-day In the Wake of Wallace: Indonesia & Borneo cruise. The latter is a fascinating voyage across the Indonesian archipelago to Singapore that offers plenty of wildlife viewing such as orangutans and Komodo dragons.

What’s included: All-inclusive fares cover most expenses, including accommodations; all meals; nonalcoholic beverages and snacks; beer and wine at dinner; Zodiac cruises and shore excursions; educational programming; complimentary Wi-Fi access; a polar expedition jacket; and other amenities. Some inclusions — such as pre-cruise hotels, flights and more — vary based on the destination.

