The 5 Most Helpful Credit Cards for Lost and Delayed Luggage

A dream vacation can quickly turn into a nightmare scenario if your bags get lost, or at least delayed, when you arrive at your destination. Luggage insurance can help you cover some of the expenses you may incur if you have to wait for or replace your bag. So you’ll probably be relieved to know that some of the best travel credit cards offer baggage delay or loss insurance as part of their benefits.

Keep in mind that this coverage only applies if you paid for your flight or other transportation with the credit card.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, more than 140,000 bags were mishandled by U.S. airline carriers in November 2024 alone. While the ratio of bags that go missing per 100 is fairly low, it may not be a bad idea to still be prepared if the unexpected happens.

What Is Credit Card Baggage Delay Insurance?

Baggage delay insurance reimburses you for essential item expenses when your baggage is delayed while en route to your destination. This benefit usually comes with a maximum benefit per day, typically up to $100. Coverage kicks in if your baggage is delayed for at least six hours.

What Does Baggage Delay Insurance Cover?

Purchases covered by baggage delay insurance may include toiletries, clothing and chargers for electronic devices, such as phones and laptops.

The following items may not be included:

— Medical items, like hearing aids

— Tickets or money

— Jewelry and watches

— Recreational equipment

— Cameras and other electronic equipment

What Is Credit Card Baggage Loss Insurance?

Baggage loss insurance usually covers the replacement cost in case your checked or carried-on baggage is lost or damaged during a trip on a common carrier, such as an airline, a taxicab, a passenger train or a cruise ship.

What Does Baggage Loss Insurance Cover?

Usually this type of insurance comes with coverage limits per covered trip, with special limits for high-risk items — for example, jewelry, sporting equipment, electronic and photographic equipment or computers.

Certain items might not be covered, including:

— Credit cards and travel documents, like passports and visas

— Living plants and animals

— Eyeglasses, sunglasses and contact lenses

— Prescription drugs

Coverage limits and exclusions will depend on the credit card. Check your card benefits to confirm your coverage details.

Best Credit Cards for Lost or Delayed Luggage Insurance

Consider these cards when shopping for baggage insurance.

Best Overall Baggage Insurance Credit Card: Chase Sapphire Reserve®

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® card is one of the few credit cards on the market that offers both baggage delay and loss insurance coverage, in addition to a slew of other travel insurance benefits. But it does come with a hefty annual fee of $550.

— Baggage delay insurance. If your baggage is delayed or misdirected for more than six hours, you’ll be reimbursed up to $100 per day up to a maximum of five days.

— Lost luggage reimbursement. This provides up to $3,000 per covered traveler during a covered trip, including a sublimit up to $500 for jewelry, watches, cameras and other electronic equipment.

You and your immediate family members are covered as long as you charge all or a portion of the fare to your account — or use Chase Ultimate Rewards.

Best Low-Annual-Fee Credit Card for Baggage Insurance: Chase Sapphire Preferred®

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also offers impressive travel insurance benefits, including baggage delay insurance and lost luggage reimbursement, but for a much lower annual fee of $95.

— Baggage delay coverage. If your baggage is delayed or misdirected for more than six hours, you’ll be reimbursed up to $100 per day up to a maximum of five days.

— Lost luggage reimbursement. You’ll be reimbursed for each checked and carried-on baggage item up to $3,000 per covered person per trip, including a sublimit up to $500 for jewelry and watches and a sublimit of up to $500 for camera and other electronic equipment.

Similar to the Reserve, you and your immediate family members are covered as long as you charge all or a portion of the fare to your account — or use Chase Ultimate Rewards.

Best Visa Card for Baggage Loss Insurance: Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is a Visa Infinite card, which means it offers some outstanding travel benefits, such as its lost luggage insurance. However, the card’s annual fee is $395. (See Rates & Fees)

— The insurance provides reimbursement of up to $3,000 per covered trip. You and your immediate family are covered if you charge the total or a portion of your trip to your card — or use Capital One Rewards.

Best AmEx Credit Card for Baggage Insurance: The Platinum Card® from American Express

It’s no secret that The Platinum Card® from American Express

is one of the best travel credit cards due to its travel benefits. The card, however, only offers baggage loss insurance and comes with a whopping $695 annual fee. See Rates & Fees

— This card offers reimbursement of up to $2,000 per covered person for checked-in baggage and up to $3,000 per covered person for carried-on baggage. High-risk items are limited to $1,000 per covered person.

If you’re a traveler looking for an AmEx card with similar benefits but don’t want to pay $695 every year, you might want to consider the American Express® Gold Card, which has a $325 annual fee. See Rates & Fees

— You’ll be reimbursed up to $500 per covered person for checked-in baggage and up to $1,250 per covered person for carried-on baggage. High-risk items are limited to up to $250 per covered person.

To be eligible for coverage with either AmEx card, you must charge a portion of the total cost of your fare to your card — or use American Express Membership Rewards.

What to Do if Your Bag Is Delayed or Lost

If you think your bag has been delayed or lost, “check the airline app’s baggage tracker first,” says Tim Qin, co-founder and CEO at Roame, an app that allows you to find and book trips using points and miles. “Depending on your airline and the airport, bags can take 30 minutes to 45 minutes to get delivered.”

If everyone else from your flight has picked up their bags and left and you’re still waiting for your bag, go to the airline baggage claim desk and report your bag, says Qin. You’ll need to file a Property Irregularity Report, or PIR, that will give you a case number.

“The likelihood of finding your bag and getting compensation significantly increases … if you get this document,” says Elad Schaffer, co-founder and CEO at Faye, an app that offers travel insurance.

The PIR documents that your bag is missing and prompts a search process. If you have baggage delay or loss coverage with a travel insurance provider, the PIR form can also be used as proof that your bag was delayed or lost, says Schaffer, so you can get reimbursed.

“If your bag is delayed, make sure the airline delivers the bag to you and covers the cost of the delivery,” says Qin. “Do not agree to go back to the airline to pick up the bag.”

Every airline and credit card issuer has different coverage rules and conditions, so make sure to get familiar with your coverage before your trip.

How to File a Lost or Delayed Baggage Claim

Though procedures may vary, in general, this is what you do to start a claim for any lost or delayed baggage:

— Notify the airline or common carrier immediately and make sure to file a claim before leaving the airport or port of arrival.

— Within 20 days of the date your luggage was lost or delayed, notify your credit card issuer and file a claim directly with them. Make sure to provide all required documentation.

These are some of the documents you can be expected to provide:

— Travel itinerary

— Credit card statement showing that your fare was paid using your card or eligible points

— Copy of the claim you filed with the airline and/or written confirmation that your baggage was delayed or lost

— Copies of itemized receipts for the purchase of essential or replacement items

“To ensure that your claim is processed as quickly as possible, focus on making sure that the initial claim submission includes everything the insurer needs,” says Schaffer.

And don’t leave the airport without reporting your bag, says Qin. “Some people think you can report it over the phone. It is much easier to report it at the airport.”

Alternatives to Credit Card Baggage Insurance

Booking your trip with a credit card that offers baggage insurance can be an easy way to be covered, but there are other ways to get peace of mind during your trip.

Use an AirTag to Track Your Bags

“I recommend putting an AirTag in your bag so you have your own way of tracking your bag,” says Qin. Not only are Apple AirTags a good way to track your luggage, but an increasing number of airlines, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, also are now letting you share your item’s location with them in case your bag gets misplaced.

“AirTags is the simplest way for you to have control over your luggage tracking,” says Qin. “For the price of $29, you get peace of mind in return.”

Purchase Travel Insurance

Travel insurance can cover any potential pitfalls that may put your trip at risk, including trip cancellation, trip interruption and coverage for lost, damaged or stolen bags.

Alternatively, you can also look into your homeowners insurance coverage. Some policies offer coverage for personal belongings that are lost or damaged while you’re away from home.

