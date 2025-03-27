The 21 Top Things to Do in Oregon

With 60% of Oregon designated as public land, a trip to the Beaver State is ideal for nature lovers, who…

With 60% of Oregon designated as public land, a trip to the Beaver State is ideal for nature lovers, who can explore everywhere from high desert climates in the east to verdant forests through the Cascade Range to rugged Pacific coastline in the west. For less outdoorsy travelers, it’s also home to charming small towns, decadent wine and cheese country, and points of historical and cultural interest. If you’re ready for a taste of the best that the Pacific Northwest has to offer, here’s a guide to the top places to explore on your next Oregon adventure.

Portland

As the largest city in Oregon, Portland has the state’s only major international airport, making it a great launching pad for excursions. The Willamette River snakes through the city’s center and is crisscrossed by 12 iconic bridges. For easy viewing, book a ticket on the 150-foot Portland Spirit yacht for a two-hour narrated cruise from downtown Portland to the historic Milwaukee waterfront. You can also trek across the Tilikum Crossing, a 2015 bridge with modernist cable-stayed construction that mimics the outline of Mount Hood to the east; it’s not open to private motor vehicles. Take the Portland Aerial Tram for panoramic views, or explore the free-entry Oregon Rail Heritage Center.

Another popular Portland attraction is the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, where visitors can also tour the USS Blueback — the Navy’s last active-duty diesel-electric submarine, decommissioned in 1990. The 460-acre Washington Park is home to the Oregon Zoo, the International Rose Test Garden, the World Forestry Center Discovery Museum and the Portland Japanese Garden (deemed the most authentic of its type outside of Japan). In the heart of downtown, you’ll also find the thoughtfully designed Lan Su Chinese Garden.

The city overflows with eclectic dining options such as food cart pods like Lil’ America or Hawthorne Asylum, which boasts everything from Southern seafood boils to Tijuana-style Mexican food. Pine State Biscuits, Broder Cafe and Gravy all offer tasty brunch options. For a trendy dinner, try Sousòl by James Beard Award winner Gregory Gourdet — a pan-Caribbean lounge with small plates and smart cocktails.

Willamette Valley Wine Country

The 120-mile-long Willamette Valley — located between the Coast Range in the west and the Cascade Range in the east — is home to more than 700 wineries and celebrated in particular for its award-winning, internationally recognized pinot noirs. For a truly special experience at the northern end of the valley (about 35 miles southwest of Portland), visit The Four Graces, a vineyard in Dundee. About 1,000 feet atop one of the region’s rolling hills, you’ll find sweeping views of wine country with Mount Hood and Mount Jefferson on the horizon. Savor the property’s scenery, wine tastings and fine dining with a stay at the nine-room, Tuscan-inspired Black Walnut Inn or the upscale farmhouse-style Grange Estate.

At this property, you can also hike among pinot noir and chardonnay vines, say hello to the resident chickens and goats, get a tour of the on-site apiaries, and reserve a seat for an unforgettable nine-course tasting experience at The Anthology. Each “chapter” of the meal comes with a descriptive card telling the dish’s story, which participants can collect in a small gifted booklet. The team leads intimate conversations with the 14-seat gathering throughout the evening. Expect seasonal creative bites, such as a poached Pacific mussel set in an edible shell.

On the southern end of the Willamette Valley is Silvan Ridge Winery. With its beautiful outdoor stage set on a picnic-perfect lawn, visitors can catch inspired performances while sipping local wines and enjoying international flavors from visiting food trucks as the sun sets over the vineyard. Eugene-based Ballet Fantastique puts on an annual summer Ballet in the Vineyard.

Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area

The Columbia River Gorge is the largest National Scenic Area in the United States, stretching 80 miles from the eastern edge of Portland in the west to the community of The Dalles in the east. The 4,000-foot canyon runs along the Oregon-Washington border and was carved by ancient deluges and landslides on the Columbia River. Just west of The Dalles is Columbia Gorge Discovery Center: The 26,100-square-foot facility includes displays on the region’s geological history, flora and fauna, Indigenous cultures, and Euro-American history. From here, you can connect to the accessible Riverfront Trail, perfect for visitors of all abilities.

The Historic Columbia River Highway is a popular route for travelers. Constructed between 1913 and 1922 with iconic stonework and bridges, the motorway is sometimes called the “King of Roads” or “A Poem in Stone.” It brings drivers to the most picturesque spots throughout the gorge, including the popular Multnomah Falls — one of the tallest year-round waterfalls in the country. Fed by underground springs, the two-tiered, 620-foot waterfall plummets down awe-inspiring basalt cliffs. To take the 2.4-mile round-trip hike to the water feature, start at the Multnomah Falls visitor center. Note that from mid-May through early September, a timed-use permit is required for the main parking area.

If you’re looking for a great place to stay near the Columbia River Gorge, the artsy town of Hood River is located close to the gorge’s midpoint and makes for a great basecamp. The Historic Hood River Hotel offers vintage-themed downtown lodging close to shopping and restaurants. While there, stop by Ferment Brewing Company’s waterfront tasting room to sip local beers while watching windsurfers on the Columbia River.

Mount Hood

Located about 60 miles east of Portland (and visible from the city on a clear day), Mount Hood towers at 11,250 feet as Oregon’s tallest peak. You can reach the mountain via the 105-mile Mt. Hood Scenic Byway, which travels a circuitous route around the landmark between east Portland and Hood River. Recent travelers said the drive to Mount Hood was breathtakingly beautiful and there are several cute spots to stop along the way, including lavender fields, vineyards and orchards.

Alternatively, you can travel car-free on the Mt. Hood Express, which runs daily between east Portland and Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood, with stops at popular locations and lodging along the way. Senior travelers shared that the Mt. Hood Express is a great option for visitors with mobility constraints. Mount Hood is also a popular ski area during the winter; you can find fresh powder at five resorts. Timberline Lodge offers the highest elevation of the different ski areas, while Mt. Hood Skibowl has the largest night skiing track in the United States. Cross-country skiing is also available throughout the region, including 15 miles of groomed trails at Teacup Lake Sno-Park.

Spring through fall, Mount Hood becomes a go-to destination for hikers, mountain bikers and paddlers. You can trek a portion of the famous Pacific Crest Trail to enjoy the scenery at Ramona Falls, or rent a kayak from Mt. Hood Outfitters to savor views of the mountain reflected on Trillium Lake.

Tillamook Creamery: Tillamook

Located on the northern Oregon coast, Tillamook County has a damp, cool environment that early settlers quickly learned grows the grass that dairy cows love. In 1909, several local creameries formed a co-op and, with expertise from Peter McIntosh — known as the “Cheese King of the Coast” — began producing the world-famous sharp cheddar cheeses and other dairy products it’s known for today.

A stop at the Tillamook Creamery is a must for any cheese lover. Entry is free, and guests can choose to take a self-guided tour with videos and informational signs along an observation deck over the dairy factory. You’ll view the process all the way from curdling the milk and processing the curds to cutting, aging and eventually packaging the final product. The creamery also offers premium experiences that visitors can reserve, including a guided cheesemaking tour and specialty cheese tasting and an interactive ice cream activity.

In addition to creamery tours, guests can buy a scoop of Tillamook ice cream and a range of cheese-inspired dishes in the visitor center’s food court, purchase Tillamook merch and products in its gift store, and explore its farmer exhibit hall. Out front, you’ll find a photo op with a full-size replica of the Morning Star ship, which sailed the first taste of Tillamook dairy to the people of Portland when the surrounding mountains were still too rugged for easy passage.

Recent visitors loved the creamery’s behind-the-scenes looks, free admission and samples. They also raved about the delicious ice cream and grilled cheese sandwiches. However, some said to come prepared for long lines at the ice cream counter during peak season.

Insider tip: Make it an extra cheesy day with a stop at the Blue Heron French Cheese Company, located just over a mile south of Tillamook Creamery. Sample the shop’s best-selling brie and other gourmet foods and wines, browse the gift shop, and stop by the petting farm.

Address:4165 N. U.S. Route 101, Tillamook, OR 97141

Cannon Beach

About 80 miles northwest of Portland, Cannon Beach is a village on the Oregon Coast. The scenic city and surrounding area have appeared in several movies, including “The Goonies,” “Twilight” and “Free Willy.” North of town, you’ll find Ecola State Park, a 9-mile stretch of coastline with cliffside ocean lookouts, pebbled beaches and ample hiking trails through Sitka spruce forests. Bring binoculars to Ecola Point to glimpse the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. While Tilly ceased operations in 1957, the historic structure still clings to an offshore basalt stack with a haunted air on a rowdy stretch of the Pacific Ocean. If you’re visiting mid-December to mid-January or mid-March to mid-April, watch for migrating gray whales. Some prime viewing spots can be found at the Ecola Point parking area or the top of the Clatsop Loop Trail.

Just south of town, Hug Point State Recreation Site has easy access to a beach cove, as well as hillside hiking through salal, ferns and Sitka spruces. You’ll find views of ocean-carved sandstone cliffs and a seasonal waterfall. Be mindful of the tides, as low tide reveals magical tide pools, but an incoming tide could leave you stranded. For easy access to both areas, book a stay at Surfsand Resort. The hotel provides beachfront rooms with walkable access to Haystack Rock — one of Oregon’s most-recognized landmarks and home to a seasonal population of tufted puffins. Recent guests raved about the views from the resort’s Wayfarer Restaurant & Lounge, which offers freshly caught seafood and regional ingredients. The property also boasts a fitness studio, a sauna, an indoor pool, and seasonal cabana service and beach cruiser rentals.

You’re also walking distance — or a complimentary hotel shuttle — from Cannon Beach’s shopping and restaurants. Grab brunch at The Lazy Susan Cafe, which past diners described as a small, quirky restaurant with friendly staff and delicious home-cooked meals. After, grab a specialty hot chocolate at Cannon Beach Chocolate Cafe and peruse the art town’s galleries. DragonFire Gallery highlights stunning fine art from regional painters and crafters, while Oregon Gallery offers more affordable framed photography and prints.

Heceta Head Lighthouse

The Oregon coast is home to nine original lighthouses, seven of which are open to the public, including the Heceta Head Lighthouse about 12 miles north of downtown Florence. Heceta Head Lighthouse is the most-photographed beacon on the Oregon Coast, given its stunning location atop a 206-foot rocky shoreline with a matching assistant lightkeeper’s house below.

The 56-foot tower first illuminated the night in 1894, and today’s automated light is one of the strongest along the Oregon Coast, seen 21 miles from land. Depending on the season, Oregon State Parks offers guided tours and access to the ground floor of the lighthouse. Visitors can also hike up to the lighthouse and scenic viewpoint on their own via a half-mile gravel trail from the main parking area. Day-use parking can be purchased at on-site ticket machines, or travelers can obtain an Oregon Coast Passport permit from state parks.

The park also offers a sheltered beach with tide pools and excellent viewing opportunities for birds, whales and sea lions. You can soak in the views with an extended stay by booking a room in the bed-and-breakfast that operates from the historic assistant lightkeeper’s house. Recent guests have called it a top-notch, magical experience with friendly staff and a delicious seven-course breakfast.

Insider tip: Drive north about 15 miles to Yachats for a fresh seafood dinner with a sunset view at Ona Restaurant & Lounge or for a sweet treat at Topper’s Ice Cream and Candy.

John Dellenback Dunes

Named for one of Oregon’s congressional representatives who pushed for legislation authorizing the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area in 1972, the John Dellenback Dunes are the widest expanse of this type of sandscape environment along the Oregon Coast. This particular landscape inspired Frank Herbert’s popular science fiction novel “Dune.”

To get the full dunes experience, hike the John Dellenback Dunes Trail, which can range between 4 and 6 miles round-trip depending on how you choose to zig-zag across the sandy expanses. The hiking path begins through a conifer forest as it climbs to the open dunes. Wooden posts across the dunes mark the “official” trail, following the crest of a large dune toward the sea, but feel free to explore up and down the rolling sand hills as you make your way to the deflation plain — a low-lying, marshy stretch between the dunes and the ocean beach.

Recent hikers called the trail challenging but doable walking along the sand. They also noted that there are several large puddles during the final half-mile through the deflation plain, so be prepared to get your feet wet. This often-flooded section before the beach can require up to thigh-level wading. You can also opt for an easy 1-mile self-guided interpretive loop from the same trailhead parking area if you don’t want to make the longer trek.

Insider tip: You will never get all the sand out of your socks and shoes no matter how many times you wash them. Plan to wear sturdy sports sandals or old sneakers you don’t mind sacrificing.

Address: The trailhead is on the west side of Highway 101 near mile marker 222, about 10 miles south of Reedsport and just south of Eel Creek Campground.

Silver Falls State Park

Known as the “crown jewel” of the Oregon State Parks system, the largest state park in Oregon is teeming with waterfalls and natural beauty across its 9,200 acres. Set at the foothills of the Cascade Range, Silver Falls State Park is known for its waterfalls and attracts more than 1 million visitors per year.

For the full experience, hike the roughly 8-mile Trail of Ten Falls loop. The hiking path meanders through the woods and along a winding creek as it passes 10 different cascades, including four you can walk behind — like the park’s most famous 177-foot South Falls. To view the noteworthy North Falls, venture on a roughly five-minute walk from the trailhead to see the water jet out from a cave-like overhang. If you don’t want to hike the full loop, the trail offers multiple connector paths from different parking areas, allowing you to create shorter routes to key waterfalls.

Recent parkgoers mentioned that the parking lots can fill up quickly and that the South Falls lot is larger, so it is easier to find a spot. Another traveler recommended bringing the park’s hand-held map along for simpler route planning. Silver Falls State Park requires a day-use parking permit, which visitors can purchase online, on-site, or from state park offices and other vendors throughout Oregon; one- or two-year passes are also available. Travelers can reserve tent sites, RV spots, horse camps and cabins in the park up to six months in advance.

Breitenbush Hot Springs

Tucked in the Willamette National Forest, Breitenbush Hot Springs provides a tranquil nature setting for relaxation and rejuvenation. The land’s mineral springs along the Breitenbush River form the largest thermal spring area in the Oregon Cascades. The retreat center includes three river rock-lined natural pools that overlook a scenic meadow, as well as spiral tubs that range from 100 to 110 degrees with an optional cold-water dip after. There’s also a cedar steam sauna, a walking meditation labyrinth, a gift shop, daily well-being classes and community gathering spaces.

Recent guests praised the retreat’s delicious food and communal atmosphere, and shared how nice it felt to disconnect and unwind. However, others noted that past wildfires in the area have changed the landscape, and some visitors said it might not be the best option for families with children, as the hot springs are clothing-optional. Visitors can stay overnight in the lodge and enjoy vegetarian buffet-style meals, or get a day pass and add an optional lunch for an additional charge. There is no cell service, television or guest internet available at the site, allowing for an off-grid experience.

Address: From Detroit, Oregon, drive about 9 miles up Forest Service Road 46 (Breitenbush Road). Just past the Cleator Bend Campground, on the right there will be a sign for Breitenbush Hot Springs Retreat and Conference Center. Go over the bridge and turn left, continuing to go left at every fork and following signs to the parking area.

‘The Simpsons’ Murals: Springfield

While there has been plenty of debate, Matt Groening — creator of the popular television show “The Simpsons” — finally confirmed that Springfield, Oregon, is the Springfield that his popular cartoon is based on. Today, the city of about 61,000 residents wears that badge with honor, and visitors can find tributes to the series all around the greater metropolitan area. A fun way to explore this lore is by taking a walking tour of downtown’s more than 27 “The Simpsons-“themed murals.

Start your adventure at Springfield’s Emerald Art Center, where you can get a printout map of the murals’ 41 locations. Within the gallery, you’ll also find a life-sized prop of “The Simpsons” family characters on a couch that was used for the show’s movie premiere — there’s just enough room at one end to sit with them for a photo. Recent visitors enjoyed “The Simpsons” themes, but also said the gallery is worth a stop on its own to view the local art. Outside the building, you’ll find a 15-by-30-foot mural of the cartoon family with the show’s iconic Springfield sign — a collaboration by Groening and Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation print artist Julius Preite.

Insider tip: While downtown, grab a beer and some fish tacos at PublicHouse — a trendy eatery in a renovated old church. Grab a homemade doughnut and espresso drink at The Washburne Cafe, and make your way to the back room to attend a flow class at the speakeasy-style yoga studio Common Bond. You can also take a pleasant stroll at Dorris Ranch, a 268-acre park and historic commercial filbert orchard on the Willamette River.

Address:500 Main St., Springfield, OR 97477

Eugene

Eugene is home to the University of Oregon and its track and field history that bestowed the city with the nickname “Track Town USA.” In the 1960s, former Olympian and university track coach Bill Bowerman used a waffle iron to create rubber soles for running shoes. He teamed up with Phil Knight, then a middle-distance runner and business major at the school, to refine and market the design, and eventually form the footwear company Nike, Inc.

Stop by Hayward Field on the UO campus to view the site of several Olympic trials and track stars — including Eugene’s running legend Steve Prefontaine. Adjacent is Hayward Hall with an interactive replica of Bill Bowerman’s workshop. From there, grab a cone at the local-favorite Prince Puckler’s Ice Cream before strolling the 295-acre university campus, which is a designated arboretum with more than 4,000 trees. The 5th Street Public Market is centrally located hub with ample restaurants and shops, so it’s a good area to stay in. Inn at the 5th, The Gordon Hotel, and The Graduate by Hilton Eugene are all great accommodation options nearby. While there, visit the Eugene Nike Store in Market Alley, which displays a variety of Track Town USA memorabilia.

From April through October, this neighborhood is also walking distance to the Eugene Saturday Market, an open-air gathering of local craft vendors, farmers, live music and an international food truck court. For dinner, visit Osteria DOP for fine regional Italian cooking, or head to Oakshire Brewing’s Public House for ample local beers on tap and food truck options, ranging from Thai and Indian fusion to burgers and fried chicken. Don’t forget dessert at Sweet Life Patisserie, which has monthly specials like pomegranate Champagne cake or chocolate rose cream pie.

Insider tip: Alton Baker Park has many walking trails for easy outdoor recreation, including connections to a paved riverside path that passes the Owen Rose Garden and the footbridge to Autzen Stadium — worth crossing for the experience if visiting for a football game.

McKenzie River Valley

A scenic drive on state Route 126 east of Eugene takes travelers into the McKenzie River Valley with opportunities for camping, fishing, hiking and hot spring soaking in the Willamette National Forest. The McKenzie River is known for its exceptional water quality; the cold, clear stream begins at Clear Lake in the central Oregon Cascades and flows through deep pools, dramatic waterfalls and cascading whitewater for 90 miles. To enjoy scenic river views, hike a roughly 2-mile section of the McKenzie River National Recreation Trail beginning at the Tamolitch Blue Pool Trailhead. It leads to a vibrant blue pool in a cliff-rimmed basin. Up the road, you’ll find other popular hikes, such as the 2.6-mile loop trail to Koosah and Sahalie Falls.

The region offers multiple hot spring options for a relaxing soak. The Terwilliger (Cougar) Hot Springs has four soaking pools spaced by rock walls that step down a rugged ravine and is accessible via a quarter-mile hike through the forest. The top pool averages about 112 degrees, while the bottom pool is closer to 85 degrees. The day-use-only area allows 50 people at a time with a two-hour soaking limit.

A more accessible option is Belknap Hot Springs, a lodge and camping area that pumps natural hot spring water into a 4-foot-deep swimming pool for guests to enjoy. The pool is next to the McKenzie River in a forested setting. There are showers and restrooms on-site. One-hour day passes to soak are available, or you can stay overnight for longer access.

Insider tip: Terwilliger (Cougar) Hot Springs is clothing-optional, so you’re likely to encounter nudity. If you’re uncomfortable with this, Belknap Hot Springs requires bathing suits.

Crater Lake National Park

Around 7,700 years ago, Mount Mazama erupted and collapsed inward, creating a deep caldera. Over the years, rain and snow filled the volcanic depression, forming Crater Lake. Today, the lake is the deepest in the United States at 1,943 feet. Surrounded by 2,000-foot rock walls, Crater Lake is the only national park in Oregon and averages more than 5 miles in diameter. The lake’s only water supply is rain and snowmelt, giving the pool an exquisite purity and clarity and a brilliant blue color.

One of the most popular activities in Crater Lake National Park is traveling the 33-mile historic Rim Drive. Recent visitors said the scenic drive offered stunning views and that the lake was so blue it almost didn’t look real. Many stopped at the 30 overlooks along the way and took some short hikes to break up the drive. Some travelers cautioned that the road is narrow and twisty, so it’s important to drive slowly and safely. The park also offers two vehicle-free days each year for bicyclists to come ride the rim. In addition to Rim Drive, park visitors can enjoy ranger-led programming, self-guided walking tours and summer trolley tours.

Crater Lake National Park requires an entrance fee. Visitors can also buy a day or annual pass, or use the National Park Service’s America the Beautiful pass. In-park options for overnight accommodations include The Cabins at Mazama Village, Crater Lake Lodge and the Mazama Campground. All book up months in advance.

Insider tip: Late summer and early fall in Oregon is wildfire season, and the accompanying smoke during these weeks can mute Crater Lake’s colors and majesty. Plan your trip for late spring, when many park roadways are just reopening after being plowed. The remaining white snow offers a breathtaking contrast with the bright blue lake.

Bend

Located in the high desert environment of the Cascade Range’s eastern foothills, Bend’s Central Oregon climate differs from the green, damp expectations of the Pacific Northwest. To get to know this unique eco-region, start your visit at the High Desert Museum. The attraction covers 135 acres of landscape with more than 100,000 square feet of museum exhibits. Visitors can view native wildlife such as otters and porcupines, explore a 1904 ranch and sawmill, and learn about the area’s Native American history and culture. Recent visitors were impressed with the range of exhibits and expressed particular fondness for the stories about Sasquatch. They also noted that the seasonal raptor show is worth seeing but requires an additional fee and might not be suitable for small children.

Bend also offers close proximity to popular wilderness areas like Mount Bachelor and Newberry National Volcanic Monument. For the latter, start at Lava Lands Visitor Center for a topographic map that orients you to the land, easy walking trails and ranger-led interpretive programs. But with the Deschutes River running through town, travelers don’t have to go far for outdoor recreation. In Bend’s Old Mill District, water lovers will find opportunities for stand-up paddleboarding and a whitewater surf park along a stretch of the Deschutes Paddle Trail. The Old Mill District also offers a variety of shops and riverfront restaurants.

Finally, a visit to Bend wouldn’t be complete without a stop at Deschutes Brewery. Enjoy 19 beers on tap, try the full farm-to-table menu at its Bend Public House, and tour its brewery or barrel house. Make sure to sample the award-winning Black Butte Porter — the brewery’s flagship beer is now also available in a nonalcoholic form.

Umpqua River Valley

The North Umpqua Wild and Scenic River is a 33.8-mile stretch of whitewater east of Roseburg that carves its way through the Umpqua National Forest. Its emerald-green waters are prime steelhead habitat, and visitors can admire them along the Rogue-Umpqua National Scenic Byway. The iconic slice of wilderness was influenced by high Cascades glaciation and explosive geological events. The damp Pacific Northwest environment supports a verdant landscape of ferns, evergreen conifers, mosses and other plants.

An overnight stay at Umpqua’s Last Resort places you in the heart of this natural beauty with easy access to the most popular sights. This welcoming little forest nook offers cabins, glamping tents, tiny homes, RV cabins and RV hookups, as well as shuttle services and tour options for nearby trails and attractions. Recent guests said the resort was cute and cozy; they praised the clean facilities and friendly staff. You can buy firewood on-site, and the bathhouse is conveniently located, according to travelers.

One of the main draws of the Umpqua River Valley is its gorgeous waterfalls, four of which are within a 25-mile drive from Umpqua’s Last Resort: Toketee Falls, Watson Falls, Whitehorse Falls and Clearwater Falls. Toketee Falls is the most popular. Accessible via a 0.4-mile trail, the two-tiered waterfall plummets over a sheer cliff of volcanic basalt into a bright blue pool. While in the Umpqua River Valley, you can also soak in natural hot springs that range from 100 to 115 degrees. The multiple tubs are formed into a bare rock face 150 feet above the North Umpqua Wild and Scenic River. The tranquil forest setting makes the pools magically relaxing. You can access them via the 0.3-mile Umpqua Hot Springs Trail #1444. The area requires a one-day pass or an annual Northwest Forest Pass.

Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve

Explore the state’s underbelly at an NPS site known as the “Marble Halls of Oregon.” Located in southwestern Oregon’s Siskiyou Mountains, Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve is home to one of just a few marble cave systems in the U.S. It was formed over millions of years as acidic rainwater dissolved rocks below the surface into about 15,000 feet of underground chambers and tunnels. This rare cave type houses striking geological formations, such as stalactites, stalagmites, flowstones and helictites, as well as the first and only subterranean National Wild and Scenic River — the two-fifths of a mile that Cave Creek travels underground and becomes known as the River Styx.

Access to the cave is only available via a ranger-led tour. The most popular option is the Discovery Cave Tour, which follows a loop trail through the caverns for a 90-minute educational adventure. The park also offers candlelight cave tours and a more grueling off-trail spelunking expedition. First-come, first-served tickets are available online, at the park’s welcome center or at the Illinois Valley Visitor Center in Cave Junction.

Past tour participants complimented the guides’ extensive knowledge and humorous stories to make the cave exploration engaging. Recent travelers also called the park a hidden gem; they recommend bringing a sweater to keep warm in the cave (even on hot summer days) and purchasing your ticket in Cave Junction before making the 45-minute mountainous drive to the park.

Insider tip: The park also spans 4,500 acres of above-ground wilderness. Make time to hike the 0.7-mile Cliff Nature Trail for a panoramic view of the surrounding mountains or the 3.3-mile Big Tree Trail to one of Oregon’s largest Douglas fir trees.

Ashland

Tucked at the base of the Siskiyou and Cascade ranges in southern Oregon, Ashland is a small mountain town with a bustling arts and theater scene. The city is most well known for its Tony Award-winning Oregon Shakespeare Festival, which began in 1935 as part of a movement to bring rich culture and entertainment to rural areas. Today, the event runs from March through October each year with performances from both William Shakespeare’s repertoire and other playwrights at three communal theaters. Other top culture stops include the Ashland World Peace Flame, Schneider Museum of Art, Oregon Cabaret Theatre and Rogue Valley Symphony.

Ashland is also known for its lithia water — spring water with high natural lithium oxide deposits, which has been extolled as a “health tonic” since the 1880s. In 1927, the town constructed a multi-spout drinking fountain at a park plaza for residents and visitors to sample the magic elixir. The historic landmark still stands and operates today (despite being briefly shut down over potential water quality concerns). While travelers can imbibe the spring water, its sulfur content gives the libation a smell and taste that some have described as rotten eggs, so it’s unlikely you’ll want more than a sip.

For another way to enjoy the mineral springs, book a stay or day spa appointment at Lithia Springs Resort, which offers private mineral soaking tubs, an outdoor saline swimming pool, and relaxing indoor and outdoor spaces. With its proximity to Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest and Cascade Siskiyou National Monument, Ashland offers ample natural beauty and opportunities for outdoor recreation. After hiking a nearby stretch of the Pacific Crest Trail, head into town to enjoy one of more than 100 family-owned and independently run restaurants. Each February brings the Ashland Culinary Festival with wine dinners, culinary classes and food-forward events.

Jacksonville

Jacksonville is perfect for a quiet weekend getaway. The entire town is designated as a National Historic Landmark, with tales dating back to the 1850s gold rush. A stroll on California Street — the main road through downtown — offers quintessential small-town brick and wooden buildings that house an eclectic range of independently owned shops, restaurants, spas and lodging. You can choose from a variety of boutique hotels, inns, B&Bs, guest cottages and vacation homes. The Magnolia Hotel offers a luxury retreat with landscaped gardens, period architecture and walkability to the town’s attractions. The Hummingbird Estate boasts lodging that overlooks the Rogue River Valley and offers an on-site wine tasting room.

Jacksonville is located on the Applegate Valley Wine Trail, a beautiful vineyard-hugged path through 20 intimate local wineries. Multiple tasting rooms can be found right in downtown Jacksonville: Anchor Valley Wine Bar, South Stage Cellars, Jacksonville Inn Wine Bar and Remotion Wine, to name a few. Several wineries are just a mile or so outside of town as well. Consider a stop at Dos Mariposas Vineyards and Lavender Farm. Set on 27 acres with views of Mount McLoughlin, the family-friendly farm offers indoor and outdoor activities for kids in addition to wine tasting and exploring the property’s lavender fields, pond and grape orchards.

Music lovers will also appreciate a trip to Jacksonville for its Britt Music & Arts Festival, an outdoor summer lineup of world-class classical, jazz, blues, folk, bluegrass, world, pop and country musicians. The concerts take place in the Britt Pavilion, a naturally formed amphitheater set within a ponderosa pine and madrone forest on a hillside estate.

John Day Fossil Beds National Monument

Geology and paleontology fans will find plenty to be excited about at central Oregon’s John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, one of the richest fossil beds in North America. The park highlights how life evolved over 50 million years and preserved a robust record of Cenozoic Pacific Northwest plants and mammals within the landscape.

Operated by the NPS, the monument comprises three units across 14,000 acres: the Clarno Palisades, Sheep Rock and Painted Hills — each around a one- to two-hour drive from one another. Start in Sheep Rock at the Thomas Condon Visitor Center, which houses a fossil gallery, paleontology lab and other displays that explain the fossil record. You can also watch a 20-minute park film.

Next, plan for a full day in the Painted Hills, the most popular unit within the park, located about 10 miles northwest of Mitchell. The area is known for its rugged, stark landscape with hills distinguished by their colorful stripes. The region also includes diverse leaf fossils as old as 39 million years and abundant spring wildflowers. Recent parkgoers called it an underrated destination that could easily be a national park. However, they also mentioned that visits require long (but scenic) drives and thoughtful planning, given the lack of cell service and other amenities in the remote area.

Address:Thomas Condon Visitor Center, 32651 state Route 19, Kimberly, OR 97848

Owyhee Canyonlands

For a remote and wild Oregon experience, head to the Owyhee Canyonlands on the southeastern edge of the state, close to the Idaho border. Dubbed “Oregon’s Grand Canyon,” the Owyhee Canyonlands cover millions of acres of sagebrush prairies, ancient lava beds and deep river-carved gorges. Along with more than 1,200 plant species, you find abundant wildlife, such as bighorn sheep, cougars, golden eagles, pronghorn and greater sage-grouse. The area is also known for its dark skies, offering epic stargazing.

The Owyhee Canyonlands are thought to be the largest conservation opportunity in the American West, and a petition has begun to protect the scenery as a national monument. The best ways to explore this land are by car camping or hiking. You’ll find two managed campsites in Lake Owyhee State Park: McCormack Campground and Indian Creek Campground. For hiking, try a 2.3-mile out-and-back trek on the Juniper Gulch Trail through Leslie Gulch to experience an amphitheater of honeycombed rock faces and views of Lake Owyhee. For a longer trek, hike the 8.5-mile Painted Canyon Loop, which showcases colorful canyon walls, rock spires, old-growth sagebrush and unforgettable terrain.

Recent travelers cautioned that the roads out to hiking areas can be rough and take a while to drive, but that the scenery is beautiful. They also recommend starting early to avoid midday heat in the desert. Before heading into Owyhee Canyonlands, always ensure you have a full tank of gas, as well as food and water with electrolytes. The area is rugged, and cell service may be sparse.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Korrin Bishop is a graduate of the University of Oregon in Eugene (go Ducks!) and calls the Willamette Valley home. She was also the inaugural artist-in-residence at Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve. Korrin spends her weekends exploring new hot springs, waterfalls, hiking trails and other outdoor recreation sites across the state. She loves visiting family in Portland to play tourist, sample new restaurants and embrace the full quirkiness of the Pacific Northwest.

