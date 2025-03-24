The 21 Most Charming Small Towns in California

Skip California’s big city crowds in favor of one of these beautiful getaways. The Golden State is chock-full of amazing…

Skip California’s big city crowds in favor of one of these beautiful getaways.

The Golden State is chock-full of amazing destinations large and small. While big city hubs and popular national parks enjoy a lot of love from visitors near and far, the state’s incredible small towns sometimes get lost in the vacation planning shuffle. We’re highlighting some incredible small-town destinations that run the gamut of California’s uniquely varied landscapes, including mountain towns, secluded coastal communities, valley gems and more.

No matter what type of traveler you are, you can find a California small town that suits your vacation dreams.

Tahoe City

This Lake Tahoe town is a welcome respite from the comings and goings of the modern world. The little city of less than 3,000 can be found in the northwestern region of Lake Tahoe, not far from skiing hot spots like Palisades Tahoe. The town lives along the quiet Lake Boulevard, which is lined with towering pine trees, beautiful lake views, and a handful of local shops and restaurants that range from rustic to quirky. For some in-town activities, visit Commons Beach, then rent a bike and cruise down the Truckee River Bike Trail.

Where to stay: Camping is available at Tahoe State Recreation Area. Alternatively, if you’d rather sleep in a comfy bed, Basecamp Tahoe City is the perfect fit. The hotel’s Great Indoors room comes with a faux log fire and camping chairs. Meet other outdoor enthusiasts — and their dogs — over a game of cornhole or around the communal fire pit.

Buellton

When driving through Buellton, you might recognize the “windmill motel” (Sideways Inn) from the 2004 movie “Sideways.” This small town of less than 5,000 is located in the Santa Ynez Valley — wine country — in Santa Barbara County. Some unique experiences in Buellton include OstrichLand USA, Mendhall’s Museum of Gasoline Pumps and Petroliana, zip line adventures, craft breweries, and Vega Vineyard and Farm.

Where to stay: The iconic Sideways Inn is a must-stay for movie buffs, but also for those who enjoy accommodations accompanied by a pool and Jacuzzi, fire pits, a gym, a lounge and more.

Mammoth Lakes

Mammoth Lakes is a scenic mountain town with year-round outdoor adventure in the Eastern Sierra, from fishing on the lake or hiking through the woods to enjoying the thrill of a mountain coaster or trying a via ferrata. At Mammoth Mountain, you’ll find world-class skiing in the winter and mountain biking in the summer. Check out the shopping and dining at The Village at Mammoth, where you can also catch the gondola to the mountain resort.

Where to stay: Check in to the Outbound Mammoth hotel, which offers modern cabins, chalets, villas and traditional rooms along with community fire pits, games and events.

Sonoma

For a bit more laid-back luxury than Napa Valley, head to Sonoma. Located about 50 miles north of San Francisco, Sonoma is also bigger, meaning fewer tourists to contend with at tasting rooms. Sonoma County is quite large (almost 1,600 square miles), but the city of Sonoma is small, housing less than 11,000 residents.

In addition to being a great home base to explore nearby wineries and vineyards, Sonoma stands out for its centuries-old colonial architecture, including the Sonoma Plaza, a National Historic Landmark. While in town, stroll the picturesque town center; visit Buena Vista Winery, California’s first premium winery; or take a hike on the Sonoma Overlook Trail for spectacular views.

Where to stay: Treat yourself to a spa escape at the five-star Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa. Take a dip in the geothermal pools, dine on farm-to-table cuisine, taste Sonoma wines, get a relaxing massage or play a round of golf.

Sausalito

Situated on the northern side of the Golden Gate Bridge is the small community of Sausalito, a welcome breath of fresh air for those wanting a break from bustling San Francisco. With a population of roughly 7,000, an incredible bayfront location and picturesque architecture throughout, you’ll get just that. Meander around Bridgeway, the town’s main drag, and you’ll be rewarded with breathtaking water and city views as well as access to local shops, restaurants and parks.

If you’ve got kids in tow, stop by the Bay Area Discovery Museum or The Marine Mammal Center. Whatever you do, don’t leave without admiring the area’s colorful houseboats, which can be found in both Galilee Harbor and Waldo Point Harbor.

Where to stay: Located in Fort Baker, within the 75,000-plus acres of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Cavallo Point — the Lodge at the Golden Gate offers guests both contemporary and historic lodging. Amenities include complimentary e-bikes, nearby hiking trails, yoga, cooking classes and spa treatments.

Ojai

Just about 85 miles northwest of Los Angeles, you’ll find the oasis that is Ojai. This town enjoys a breathtaking location in a valley among the Topatopa Mountains, affording visitors stunning mountain views. Hiking, biking, horseback riding, rock climbing and even Jeep tours are all popular pursuits here. Ojai’s tranquil setting also draws those seeking wellness experiences. If you’re looking to unwind, treat yourself to a spa treatment at the popular Ojai Valley Inn.

You’ll also want to check out the village-like town center, which is decked out in Spanish Colonial Revival architecture. Here you’ll find a charming array of restaurants and shops, including the popular outdoor bookstore Bart’s Books.

Where to stay: Choose from a variety of hotels and inns. The Ojai Valley Inn is a luxury resort with guest rooms, suites and penthouses that feature balconies or patios and fireplaces. The resort has a five-star spa; locally sourced farm-to-table dining; and activities such as pickleball, golf, wellness and culinary classes, yoga, and more.

Carmel-by-the-Sea

This town is easily one of the most enchanting places in California — and a top dog-friendly beach destination. Its stunning location along the Monterey coastline, lush wooded landscape and fairy tale-like architecture create a dreamy vacation spot that you’ll probably never want to leave. As with many charming small towns, the best way to take in Carmel-by-the-Sea is to walk its streets.

In addition to its setting, Carmel is also unique in that it does not allow chain restaurants to set up shop, yielding plenty of one-of-a-kind dining experiences. After browsing and eating at local businesses in and around Ocean Avenue, walk down to Carmel Beach. Search for a spot under a cypress tree or stick around for a sunset.

Where to stay: The Hotel Carmel is conveniently located in the village, with easy access to shops, restaurants and the beach. Here you’ll find cozy accommodations with in-room fireplaces and community fire pits, Champagne breakfast, and a pub-style tavern.

Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach is the stuff of Southern California dreams. Located between San Diego and Los Angeles, this coastal Orange County beach town is popular thanks to its unique cluster of cove beaches that can be found hidden in residential areas. Stroll expansive Main Beach where you’ll find the often-photographed Laguna Beach lifeguard tower or walk along the bluff at beautiful Heisler Park for unforgettable oceanfront sunsets. Laguna Beach also offers miles of hiking trails, inspiring art galleries, chic boutiques and gourmet restaurants. Take the free trolley to get around town easily.

Where to stay: The boutique Surf & Sand Laguna Beach resort offers rooms and suites with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, elevated oceanfront dining, and relaxing spa treatments.

Julian

This mountain town offers a fun mix of sweeping wooded landscapes and country kitsch for visitors who make the 60-mile drive from San Diego. Julian, a former gold mining town, stands out for its abundance of outdoor activities and historic Main Street, which features Western-style business fronts decked out in Americana. Grab lunch at the old-fashioned Miner’s Diner, stop at The Julian Cider Mill for local goods, and pick up dessert from the famous Julian Pie Company.

After that, you have plenty of beautiful parks at your disposal, including Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, William Heise County Park and Santa Ysabel Open Space Preserve. You can also tour a gold mine, such as the Eagle and High Peak mines, or pan for gold with Julian Mining Company.

Where to stay: Accommodations range from camping, cottages or cabins to bed-and-breakfasts, hotels or lodges. Julian Gold Rush Hotel is a historic bed-and-breakfast with antique furnishings and complimentary two-course breakfast, located in the heart of Julian.

St. Helena

St. Helena may just be the most picturesque town in all of Napa Valley. Located about 20 miles north of the city of Napa, St. Helena’s charm also comes from its tree-lined Main Street and historic architecture, with a hearty collection of local shops, restaurants and art galleries. While in town, stop at local wineries, such as the artsy HALL St. Helena or Merryvale Vineyards, the latter of which was the first to open after Prohibition ended.

If you’re looking for a unique experience, enjoy an upscale meal in a yurt at The Charter Oak or indulge in some fine local treats at Woodhouse Chocolate. The real draw to St. Helena, however, is the easy access to Napa Valley’s vineyards and state parks.

Where to stay: For an unforgettable luxury stay with vineyard views, choose from Auberge du Soleil, Alila Napa Valley and Stanly Ranch. Budget accommodations can be hard to find in Napa Valley, but one option is El Bonita Motel.

Cambria

Cambria is the epitome of a sleepy coastal town. This small seaside spot is well known for its close proximity to Hearst Castle, but it could easily stand on its own for its dramatic scenery and quaint village vibe. The town’s Main Street contains business fronts boasting a variety of gorgeous architectural styles that are made even more appealing thanks to the towering Monterey pine trees that enshroud the area. While visiting, check out the local art galleries, as Cambria has garnered a reputation for being a hamlet for the creative. Then, explore Moonstone Beach, Fiscalini Ranch Preserve or Hearst San Simeon State Park.

Where to stay: Located across from Moonstone Beach, the Fireside Inn offers cozy lodging with fireplaces and ocean views.

Capitola

This adorable small town was once home to California’s first beach resort, Camp Capitola, which opened its doors in 1874. Although the resort no longer remains, Capitola still attracts plenty of visitors thanks to its beautiful seaside location. You can take in incredible views of the Monterey Bay coastline from the small Capitola Beach. After you’ve admired the scenery, dine in Capitola Village, walk along the Capitola Wharf or take a short drive to other nearby beaches, such as New Brighton State Beach or Seacliff State Beach.

Where to stay: The Capitola Hotel has comfortable, modest guest rooms just steps from Capitola Beach, while the Inn at Depot Hill features ornate themed rooms in a renovated train depot.

Pismo Beach

Pismo Beach is the perfect option for travelers seeking plenty of outdoor experiences. One of Pismo Beach‘s claims to fame is the Oceano Dunes Natural Preserve. These expansive dunes allow for horseback riding on the beach as well as all-terrain vehicle rentals and tours through the dunes. In the water, visitors can go kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding or kiteboarding. If you aren’t much of an adventurer, stop by the Monarch Butterfly Grove to watch thousands of butterflies flutter about (the season runs from late October to February) or take a stroll along the beach, which boasts beautiful views of the town’s lush coastal hillsides.

Where to stay: Accommodations range from budget to luxury, with a handful beachfront resorts situated near the Pismo Beach Pier. Vespera Resort on Pismo Beach, Autograph Collection has an upscale vibe with oceanfront suites, dining, fire pits and a pool. Outdoor enthusiasts can pitch a tent at Pismo State Beach’s North Beach campground.

Avalon

Travelers looking for a unique small-town experience will be thrilled with Avalon. This town sits on Catalina Island, which can be accessed via a 75-minute ride on the Catalina Flyer ferry from Newport Beach or via the Catalina Express ferry, which has terminals in Dana Point, Long Beach and San Pedro. Take a long stroll along Avalon Bay, cool off at Descanso Beach Club or make the trek to the hillside Wrigley Memorial & Botanical Gardens.

Other cool things to experience are thrilling zip line tours and films or live performances at the Avalon Theatre located in the historic Catalina Casino. Avalon is mainly a car-free town; golf carts and e-bikes can be rented to explore the area.

Where to stay: Guests at Hotel Atwater will be picked up at the ferry terminal. The boutique hotel is located in the heart of Avalon, close to restaurants, shops and the bay.

Mendocino

Sitting atop verdant coastal headlands and backed by miles of forested land, Mendocino looks as if it could serve as the backdrop for a romance novel. This dreamy Northern California town is about 140 miles north of Napa, giving travelers a sense that they’ve stumbled upon a true getaway. In between its gorgeous natural landscapes lies a picturesque mix of Victorian architecture and modest cottages. After you’ve strolled the town’s peaceful streets, venture to one of the many nearby parks, including the Mendocino Headlands, Russian Gulch and Van Damme state parks, to name a few.

Where to stay: With many cottages, cabins and inns along the Mendocino coast, it could be hard to choose where to spend the night. For a centrally located option in the village, book a room at the Mendocino Hotel & Garden Suites, overlooking the rugged coastline. The charming historic hotel has been welcoming guests since 1878.

Nevada City

For a glimpse at what California looked like during the gold rush, there is perhaps no better place than Nevada City. The town, located about 60 miles north of Sacramento, has prioritized the preservation of its historic downtown district, so much so that it is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places

Start your journey down Broad Street, the town’s main thoroughfare, where you will find much of Nevada City’s famously preserved architecture; it now houses plenty of businesses run by smiling locals. History lovers will no doubt want to tour the nearby Empire Mine State Historic Park, while outdoorsy types should take advantage of the adjacent Tahoe National Forest.

Where to stay: Listed as both a National Historic Landmark and a California Historical Landmark, the National Exchange Hotel has been painstakingly restored to its 1856 glory. The Victorian hotel has 38 rooms uniquely decorated in period furniture and decor, in addition to a grand lounge with gold velvet seating and gold chandeliers, a modern rustic dining room serving locally sourced cuisine, and two bars.

Idyllwild

Idyllwild is a great option for those who want to experience landscapes like Yosemite without the crowds that descend on the popular national park. Located about 110 miles east of Los Angeles, the community of Idyllwild serves as a gateway to Mount San Jacinto State Park, which is awash with green forested landscapes and plenty of granite peaks. The town’s rustic charm compliments the surrounding scenery. Before you venture into nature, explore Idyllwild’s central streets and peruse local businesses for one-of-a-kind goods (the town is devoid of chain restaurants and stores).

Where to stay: This small town offers modest accommodations such as Idyllwild Inn, as well as camping among the scenic pine trees.

Morro Bay

This quaint fishing village located about 15 miles northwest of San Luis Obispo is the perfect retreat for travelers seeking a simple getaway. Morro Bay has a low-key, laid-back atmosphere that encourages visitors to slow down and enjoy the scenery. The star of the show is Morro Rock, a 576-foot-tall volcanic plug that was previously used by mariners as a navigation tool as far back as 1542. Today, visitors admire the rock’s stature from adjacent beaches. Other popular things to do in Morro Bay include trips to Morro Bay State Park and Morro Bay National Estuary Program, which teaches residents and visitors about local wildlife.

Where to stay: The crescent-shaped bay has plenty of hotels to choose from, including the waterfront HarborWalk Inn, Anderson Inn and Inn at Rose’s Landing.

Pacific Grove

This small seaside town is easily one of the most stunning locales on Monterey Bay. Pacific Grove is primarily a residential community, but there are plenty of things to do and see. Start your journey along Ocean View Boulevard, which snakes up the coast and features plenty of truly spectacular lookout points and parks, including the popular Lovers Point Park and Beach. Lovers Point is particularly glorious come spring, when ice plants bloom and blanket the coastline with magenta flowers.

After you’ve explored the coast, venture up to the Lighthouse District, where you’ll be treated to plenty of dining options. If you’re looking for an active outing, you can bike, horseback ride, golf, kayak or scuba dive. And, of course, don’t miss the world-class Monterey Bay Aquarium, less than a mile away from the town center.

Where to stay: Whether you want to stay on the water or in town, you can find a hotel to suit your needs, style and budget, from the lavish Seven Gables Inn to the more modest Pacific Grove Inn.

Coronado

Located across the bay from bustling downtown San Diego, Coronado isn’t your average small town. This little city of roughly 19,000 residents is a hot tourist destination thanks to its incredible namesake beach and the famous Hotel del Coronado, Curio Collection by Hilton.

Once you’re done basking on the beach, stop by the beautiful Centennial Park for unobstructed views of the San Diego city skyline, rent a bike and ride along the scenic Bayshore Bikeway, or venture south to the miles-long Silver Strand State Beach, where it won’t be difficult to find a quiet spot on the sand. Want to get out on the water? Book a whale watching tour not only to spend time on the sea but also to view exquisite wildlife.

Where to stay: Guests at the iconic beachfront Hotel del Coronado can choose from rooms, suites, cottages and villas. The expansive property boasts seven restaurants, an outdoor pool and a full-service spa.

Eureka

Eureka is a small coastal town in Northern California with expansive (although typically cold and foggy) beaches and massive redwood trees. The Redwood Sky Walk at Sequoia Park Zoo is popular with visitors, and you’ll also want to take time to browse the boutiques, antique shops, galleries and eateries in Eureka’s charming Old Town. Other top things to do in this small town include cruising on Humboldt Bay, taking a walking tour of the colorful Victorian homes, or marveling at the quirky wooden sculpture garden of artist Romano Gabriel.

Where to stay: Carter House Inns consists of four Victorian buildings with 30-plus guest rooms that include complimentary breakfast and an evening glass of wine.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Sharael Kolberg is a U.S. News & World Report contributor who is a native Californian. She grew up in the small town of Eureka in Northern California and currently resides in small-town Laguna Beach in Southern California. She loves the charm and uniqueness that small towns offer. One of her favorite places is Mammoth Lakes, because of the year-round outdoor activities. Kolberg used her personal experience and exceptional research skills to update this article.

