The 20 Best Things to Do in Iowa

Iowa is often referred to as flyover country, but it has much more to offer. The Hawkeye State boasts four seasons with different things to do all year long. During the warmer months, corn fields and covered bridges are a part of the ultimate Iowa experience, while winter is an ideal time for bald eagle viewing along the Mississippi River. Road-trippers recognize The World’s Largest Truckstop on I-80, bicyclists make their way to RAGBRAI, and Kennick Stadium is the place to be during football season. You can also enjoy Irish, Danish, Dutch, Swedish and Norwegian culture at festivals throughout the state.

Iowa’s state and county parks, unique museums, natural attractions, historical sites, and rolling hills along the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers offer one-of-a-kind experiences. Here are some of the top things to see and do in Iowa.

Des Moines

Iowa’s capital city of Des Moines sits in the middle of the state at the crosshairs of Interstate 80 and Interstate 35. The Iowa State Capitol Building is the only five-domed capitol in the country and a must-see for art, history and political enthusiasts. The gold-leafed dome and four smaller domes shine above the complex, and the law library has Victorian-inspired architecture with spiral staircases winding from top to bottom on each end. There are free self-guided and guided Capitol tours available from Monday to Saturday.

At the State Historical Museum of Iowa, you can learn about the state’s rich agriculture history as well as the Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (known as RAGBRAI). Sit in authentic 1950s theater seats as you view film clips featuring the Hawkeye State, including “Field of Dreams,” “The Bridges of Madison County” and “The Music Man.” Explore the Living History Farms‘ outdoor exhibits about Midwestern life, stroll through the glass-roofed Greater Des Moines Botanical Gardens for an urban escape year-round, and visit the Blank Park Zoo to see Amur tigers and other animals from around the world.

Art lovers will want to make their way to the admission-free main campus of the Des Moines Art Center — home to Edward Hopper’s “Automat” and Georgia O’Keeffe’s “From the Lake No. 1” — and the outdoor John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park in downtown’s Western Gateway Park. Adventurers should check out Lauridsen Skatepark, the largest open skate park in the nation. If you’re visiting in April, the Drake Relays are worth seeing. This annual track and field event at Drake University has been a tradition for more than 100 years. The world-class competition draws 5,000 athletes, including Olympians, world record holders and world champions from around the globe, along with 40,000 spectators to watch the events.

Where to stay: Located in the heart of downtown, the Hotel Fort Des Moines is a top-rated luxury hotel with 1920s-infused decor, a restaurant, and a wine and coffee bar.

Iowa State Fair: Des Moines

The Iowa State Fair is the single largest event in Iowa, and one of the country’s oldest and largest agricultural and industrial shows. Each year, more than a million people from all around the globe visit this iconic fair. Attendees can view Iowa’s largest pumpkin, see the famous butter cow, and enjoy the best of Iowa fair foods from almost 200 food stands, like bacon pecan pie on a stick and Barksdale’s State Fair Cookies. New sweet and savory items are introduced each year, along with the return of favorite foods like pork chops and corn on the cob that fairgoers have grown to love. Beyond the foods, spend the day exploring the animal barns, listening to live music and learning about Iowa in a new way. Music lovers will want to check the grandstand lineup, as nightly concerts feature international artists like Pitbull and Def Leopard.

Address: 3000 East Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50317

Maquoketa Caves State Park: Maquoketa

Travelers can find multiple caving opportunities throughout the state, with Maquoketa Caves State Park offering a one-of-a-kind Iowa experience for outdoor adventure enthusiasts. Throughout the park, there are around 13 caves to explore, ranging from leisurely walking to crawling (an option recommended for experienced cave explorers only). At 1,100 feet, Dancehall Cave is the largest in the park, and most visitors can walk upright through the majority of it. Stepping into the cave is like taking a walk into a different time period. At the lower entrance you’ll find a large room that once hosted dances — giving the cave its name. Explorers can also see a range of the area’s geological formations, including stalactites, flowstone formations and fossils.

Other popular caves throughout the park include Hernando’s Hideaway and Wye Cave. Dress for the type of experience you want, and be sure to don an excellent pair of hiking shoes. If you choose to crawl through a cave, wear clothing you wish to toss, as you will be covered in dirt and mud after your caving experience.

In addition to the caves, the park has 6 miles of hiking trails allowing visitors to explore forests and geological wonders. Visit the interpretive center to learn more about the history of the park, including its Native American inhabitants and ancient relics. The center includes a video tour of the park. It’s important to note the caves are closed from mid-October through mid-April due to bat hibernation.

Where to stay: Maquoketa Caves State Park has primitive hike-in sites along with a more modern campground. Reservations can be made through the park’s online system.

Admire the covered bridges of Madison County

Located about 40 miles southwest of Des Moines, Madison County is home to world-renowned covered bridges. This region became Hollywood-famous when the 1995 film “The Bridges of Madison County,” starring Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep, took the nation by storm.

Stop at the Madison County Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center in Winterset to begin your self-guided tour. Across more than 80 miles, visitors can see and cross six historic bridges along the Covered Bridges Scenic Byway. There is no fee to visit the covered bridges made famous by the novel, movie and musical, but note that many of them are on gravel roads and some are pedestrian-only. Highlights along this scenic byway include the world-famous covered bridges, the John Wayne Birthplace & Museum, the Iowa Quilt Museum, Winterset City Park and wineries. To fully explore the area, plan to spend a minimum of two days in this region.

Where to stay: The historic Hotel Greenfield first welcomed travelers in 1920. Recent guests appreciate the overall experience and complimentary breakfast.

Historic Park Inn Hotel: Mason City

Mason City is home to the last known hotel in the world designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Architectural enthusiasts will appreciate the details that have gone into the restoration project of this historical hotel. In 2011, after years of extensive work, the Historic Park Inn Hotel opened to the public in the heart of Mason City.

The 27 rooms maintain Wright’s signature design and incorporate the modern amenities that guests expect. The ambiance of his work shines through the windows and walls throughout, which past travelers say makes this a must-stay for fans of the architect; they appreciate the views of the Central Park and charming downtown as well as the walkability to shops and dining at Leadlight. Connected to the hotel, this fine dining restaurant has stained glass windows and a menu featuring Iowa pork rib-eye, steaks and Sunday brunch.

Wright’s presence in Mason City does not stop at the Historic Park Inn Hotel. The Rock Crest-Rock Glen Historic District has the biggest collection of Prairie-style homes in the country, including Wright’s Stockman House and homes designed by former partners of Wright. Pick up a free Mason City Historic Architectural Tour map at the Mason City Visitor Center to go on a self-guided tour of the area. Or, schedule a Wright on the Park docent-led tour offered on weekends between May and September.

Address: 15 W. State St., Mason City, IA 50401

Sioux City Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center: Sioux City

In western Iowa, begin your visit at the Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center. Stop here for an overview of the area and learn about the things to see and do. If the weather is nice, you can easily walk between the welcome center and the attraction. The Sioux City Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center brings this historic duo to “life” through interactive exhibits. This hands-on center is great for families, offering a variety of interactive experiences such as stamping stations, a brass rubbing station and flip books.

The center is located along the banks of the Missouri River with numerous places to explore indoors and outdoors. The 20,000-square-foot attraction features animatronic exhibits showcasing historical figures like Lewis and Clark, Thomas Jefferson, Charles Floyd, and Seaman the Newfoundland Dog. The Betty Strong Encounter Center is connected and offers photo and art exhibits, along with educational programs.

Where to stay: The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City and the Hilton Garden Inn Sioux City Riverfront are located nearby.

Address: 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City, IA 51103

Shrine of the Grotto of the Redemption: West Bend

The Shrine of the Grotto of the Redemption is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is the largest human-made grotto in the world. Travelers can experience European artistry by strolling through this outdoor grotto, envisioned and created by Father Paul Matthias Dobberstein, who migrated to the United States in 1892. There are nine grottos depicting the life of Jesus Christ, which are constructed with rocks and gemstones from around the world.

Rockhounds and history enthusiasts appreciate all that this attraction has to offer, and Dobberstein’s artwork and vision are shared by tens of thousands of visitors each year. The on-site museum is worth a visit, as it provides historical information and details about how the grotto was constructed. Admission is free, and visitors can stroll the grounds at their leisure. Once you are done viewing the Grotto of the Redemption, visit the Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church next door. Inside, the Christmas Chapel display was constructed with rocks from every country and major river in the world — look for the 300-pound amethyst on the manger.

Where to stay: The Grotto Campground has more than 50 camping sites for travelers looking to spend the night.

Address: 208 First Ave. NW, West Bend, IA 50597

View Iowa’s tallest mural: Fort Dodge

Murals provide entertainment and the perfect selfie backdrop for many travelers. Iowa’s tallest mural is in Fort Dodge. Painted onto a grain silo by international artist Guido Van Helten, the “Fort Dodge Grain Silo” mural is 110 feet high. The art depicts the life and people of the area, and it makes for a great photo stop. There is accessible parking available, and the grain silo is visible through the windshield of your car. To view the span of the mural, follow the paved walkway that wraps around the grain silo.

A visit to the tallest mural would not be complete without a stop at one of Iowa’s newest family attractions: the Matt Cosgrove River’s Edge Discovery Center, which tells the living story of Iowa’s water through interactive displays. For a unique Korean restaurant experience, dine at Gaga & Hoo — a robot server will deliver your ordered dish.

Address: 727 Hawkeye Ave., Fort Dodge, IA 50501

National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium: Dubuque

The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium is a Smithsonian affiliate with a museum, aquarium and science center. Hands-on learning activities are located throughout the attraction to showcase life along the Mississippi River. In the Riverworks Discovery Center on the second floor, there is an interactive zone where kids of all ages can navigate boats in the water and explore a replica beaver lodge. Recent travelers praised the quality of the exhibits and the educational elements for families, noting the adults really enjoyed the historical displays.

The Gulf of Mexico Aquarium is accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums and contains more than 40,000 gallons of water. Visitors can get up close and personal with the aquatic life that swims through the large saltwater aquarium. During the warmer months, the William M. Black dredge boat is open for tours. You can peruse portions of the engine room, boiler room, crew quarters and pilot house. January visitors are in for an incredible view of bald eagles as they migrate through the area to find open water on the Mississippi River.

Address: 350 E St., Port of Dubuque, IA 52001

American Gothic House Center: Eldon

See Iowa artist Grant Wood’s inspiration behind his iconic painting at the American Gothic House Center in Eldon. Travelers can view the actual little white house and the large Gothic window that Wood sketched and used to paint “American Gothic.” Stroll through the gallery and visitor center to learn about the classic painting and how Wood became known as he is today. If you want to step inside the actual house, private tours can be arranged for groups of 10 or more.

Visitors will find the gateway to a unique “American Gothic” experience between the gallery and gift shop. You can dress in an apron or bib overalls with a pitchfork (costume rental required) and pose using a selfie stand to capture an authentic “American Gothic” photo.

Address: 300 American Gothic St., Eldon, IA 52554

Iowa City

This college town is home to the University of Iowa, where the saying goes, “It’s always a great day to be a Hawkeye.” During football season, Kinnick Stadium comes to life on the playing field and in the stands. The venue is known for one of the best traditions in college sports: “The Hawkeye Wave” happens at the end of the first quarter, when all football game attendees turn to wave to the pediatric patients and their families viewing the game through the windows of UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Open year-round, the University of Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame is free to visit and showcases three floors of Hawkeye awards and memorabilia.

The first six Iowa General Assemblies met in Iowa City until 1857, when the state capital was relocated to Des Moines. Today, the Old Capitol Museum is a National Historic Landmark with historical exhibits and music events. For a fun photo, head to the World’s Largest Wooden Nickel — this quirky roadside attraction is made of solid pine and measures 16 feet in diameter. When it’s time to eat, enjoy locally sourced Midwest diner food at the Pullman Bar & Diner.

Where to stay: The traveler-favorite Graduate by Hilton Iowa City combines college nostalgia and a Hawkeye-inspired color scheme with a location within walking distance of Kinnick Stadium and campus attractions.

Effigy Mounds National Monument: Harpers Ferry

Situated along the Mississippi River in northeast Iowa, Effigy Mounds National Monument boasts more than 200 Native American mounds. Lace up your hiking shoes and explore the park’s trail system to view the mounds shaped into birds, bears, bison and other animals by the Effigy Moundbuilders. These prehistoric Indigenous burial and ceremonial grounds date from 500 B.C. to A.D. 1300 and are associated with 20 Native tribes. The trails are open from dawn to dusk and spread through 2,500 acres of forested land.

Address: 151 state Highway 76, Harpers Ferry, IA 521461

The Surf Ballroom and Museum: Clear Lake

Known for music and history, this legendary venue is the last place where Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and JP “The Big Bopper” performed — the three musicians died in a plane crash in a cornfield north of Clear Lake on Feb. 3, 1959. The music lives on at the iconic Surf Ballroom with regular concerts and performances by artists from around the globe. Travelers can experience history, music and culture at the Surf Ballroom and Museum. View guitars that musicians have signed and left in the museum, and tour the venue to see where the likes of Roy Orbison, Ricky Nelson, BB King and Lynyrd Skynyrd have played.

Recent guests say they enjoyed seeing the venue more than they’d expected, and that the place is really like a time capsule. Admission to the National Historic Landmark and museum is free, but donations are accepted. You can book guided tours in advance for an additional charge. Make your way to the Surf Ballroom the first weekend in February for the annual Winter Dance Party, which celebrates the music of Buddy Holly and other 1950s classics.

Venture to the Buddy Holly Crash Site, about 5 miles north of Clear Lake, to pay tribute to the artists and experience the “peace” that sits in an Iowa field. Located on private property, the site has a stainless steel monument with a guitar and three records marking the spot where the icons lost their lives.

Address: 460 N. Shore Drive, Clear Lake, IA 50428

Visit the Ice Cream Capital of the World

Named the “Ice Cream Capital of the World” in 1994, Le Mars continues to live up to its name. The Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor (formerly the Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor), is a must visit for ice cream lovers. Several interactive experiences greet visitors and show how the sweet treat is crafted. View the movie “The Story of Wells” to get the full picture of how Le Mars became known for its ice cream. Stop in the ice cream parlor for sweet treats like ice cream cones, banana splits, shakes and sundaes. You can also stroll around town to take some selfies with one of the more than 50 ice cream sculptures showcased around Le Mars.

John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum: Waterloo

Discover the history of John Deere and how the company continues to meet the needs of farmers around the world through stories and displays at the John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum. Hands-on exhibits throughout the facility include the opportunity to punch in on a time clock and sit in actual farm equipment.

The museum is located at the site of the very first John Deere factory. History thrives throughout, as you can watch a video about the company, try the steel plow and end your visit sitting in one of the newest tractors on the market. Travelers say this is a fascinating place to visit in Waterloo for machinery and history enthusiasts. This museum is free to visit.

Address: 500 Westfield Ave., Waterloo, IA 50701

Reiman Gardens: Ames

Located in Ames on the Iowa State University campus, Reiman Gardens has the Children’s Garden, a conservatory, a butterfly wing and Elwood — the world’s largest concrete gnome. As you stroll the 16 acres of gardens, you will see several sculptures and works of art throughout, including Shep: a farm dog and family favorite who greets visitors at the Children’s Garden. Theme events are scattered throughout the year, making Reiman Gardens a year-round attraction. Winter brings an incredible light display, featuring holiday lights throughout the gardens.

While in Ames, look for statues of Cy — the Iowa State Cyclones’ mascot around this college town. Grab a meal at Hickory Park, an Ames tradition, serving barbecue and desserts since 1970.

Address: 1407 University Blvd., Ames, IA 50011

Cedar Rapids Museum of Art: Cedar Rapids

Fans of Iowan artist Grant Wood will want to make their way to the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art to view the largest collection of his artwork in the world (note: “American Gothic” is not on display here as it resides at the Art Institute of Chicago). The museum is home to 7,800 works of art, including ancient Roman portrait busts and a vast collection of print works, so you can visit frequently and view different works of art. Museumgoers say the Wood paintings and the ability to visit his studio nearby are highlights, but the entire museum and the special exhibitions are impressive too.

Three blocks from the museum you’ll find Wood’s loft studio, known for its fictitious address of 5 Turner Alley. The studio was designed and constructed by Wood and is now part of the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art. You can watch a quick video, tour the home where he lived and worked from 1924 to 1935, and see the actual room where he painted “American Gothic.” The Grant Wood Studio offers guided tours through the museum on certain days from April through December.

Address: 410 Third Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Okoboji

Recognized as a go-to destination for summer recreation, Okoboji offers plenty of outdoor activities like fishing, boating and kayaking on East and West Lake Okoboji; walking or biking the Dickson County Trails; and bird-watching in the Emerson Bay State Recreation Area. There are 82 holes of golf to play at three golf courses and shops to browse too. Enjoy museums like the Iowa Great Lakes Maritime Museum and the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame Museum. The area is also home to vineyards and breweries, along with plenty of local eateries.

Winters are cold in Iowa, but the University of Okoboji Winter Games offer a cure for cabin fever. For more than 40 years Okoboji has been home to an incredible winter experience unlike any other. Thousands of people have participated in the winter event, which offers something for everyone: broomball, fireworks, a polar plunge, ax throwing, a puzzle challenge, a kite festival and much more. Tip: Bring ice cleats so you can enjoy the activities on the ice.

Explore the charms of Decorah

Set along the banks of the Upper Iowa River, Decorah is home to Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School. You can stroll through four floors of galleries showcasing the largest collection of Norwegian American artifacts in the world. From May to October, the outdoor Heritage Park has 12 historic buildings for guests to explore life in Norway and the Norwegian American immigrant experience in the 1800s. The Folk Art School offers a range of classes from Norwegian baking to language learning to wood carving.

For more history immersion, make your way to the Porter House Museum and the Seed Savers Exchange & Heritage Farm, where you’ll learn about heritage livestock breeds and peruse gardens. Feed the trout at the Decorah Fish Hatchery, or go walking, biking or horseback riding on the 11-mile Trout Run Trail. You may also want to head to Dunning’s Spring Park to see a 200-foot waterfall, or check out the local wineries and breweries. When it’s time for retail therapy, stroll the antique shops and boutiques along Water Street.

Where to stay: The Hotel Winneshiek is a historic property downtown, steps from the shops, restaurants and Vesterheim Museum.

Field of Dreams Movie Site: Dyersville

As the line from the movie says, “If you build it, they will come.” The Field of Dreams Movie Site is top destination for fans of the 1989 Kevin Costner film as well as baseball enthusiasts. With the attraction open year-round, visitors can take a 30-minute tour of the house where the Kinsellas lived in the movie, explore the grounds and find a special souvenir at the Baseballism store. During the summer months, there are “Ghost Saturdays” where ghost players play a game on the actual field, and on Aug. 31 the venue will host Tim McGraw for the first ever concert at the site.

Head to downtown Dyersville to the If You Build It Exhibit to learn more about the making of the movie, its impact on the region and how the venue hosted Major League Baseball games.

Address: 28995 Lansing Road, Dyersville, IA 52040

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Sara Broers is a lifelong Iowan. She has explored all 99 Iowa counties while on the hunt for the best bread pudding. She is the author of “100 Things to Do in Iowa Before You Die” and “Perfect Day Iowa.” Broers’ personal experience and conversations with Iowans contributed to this article.

