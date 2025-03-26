The 14 Best Midwest Family Vacations

Explore cities, lakes, theme parks and more in America’s heartland. Whether you’re looking for an extended vacation or a Midwest…

Whether you’re looking for an extended vacation or a Midwest weekend getaway, America’s heartland offers something for everyone in the family. With its vast stretches of picturesque landscapes — from the Great Plains of North Dakota to the rivers, shoreline and islands of Michigan and Ohio — the Midwest boasts an American charm all its own. This region of the country is filled with quaint towns, national parks, historic sites and vibrant cities offering cultural attractions and culinary options for the whole family.

If you’re ready to hit the road on a cross-country adventure or want to stay closer to home for a family weekend away, this list will help you plan your next vacation to explore the natural beauty of the countryside or action-packed urban landscapes at one of these top Midwest getaways.

Indianapolis

Indianapolis beckons sports lovers with its annual IndyCar and NASCAR racing events and professional basketball, football, baseball, hockey and soccer teams. If you’re a race car fan and you’re planning to visit at the end of May, you won’t want to miss what’s known as the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” — the world-renowned Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

If you’re not up for high-speed thrills, plenty of other attractions await the less adventurous traveler in Indianapolis. Downtown’s White River State Park is home to the 64-acre Indianapolis Zoo; the Indiana State Museum, which features an IMAX Theater; and the NCAA Hall of Champions. Additionally, basketball fans won’t want to miss Hinkle Fieldhouse at Butler University. The venue, built in 1928, is both the actual site and filming location of the 1954 events featured in the classic movie “Hoosiers.” Kids can even get in on the athletic fun at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis’ Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience.

The JW Marriott Indianapolis is an excellent choice for accommodations during your time in the city, set close to White River State Park. If you prefer to stay outside of downtown, Ironworks Hotel Indy is located about 12 miles north of Indianapolis in the Keystone at the Crossing neighborhood. The eclectic property, with its 19th-century industrial design, features eight food and beverage establishments, and it’s pet-friendly.

South Dakota road trip

Pack up the family for the ultimate summer road trip through some of the most scenic landscapes and iconic destinations in South Dakota. Located in the Black Hills, Custer State Park offers 71,000 acres of outdoor adventure, wildlife viewing, fishing, camping and more. Be sure to visit the new Custer State Park Bison Center to watch for the herd of nearly 1,400 free-roaming bison while driving through the park. Then, you can head around 20 miles north to visit Mount Rushmore, a symbol of our American heritage carved in stone and surrounded by the majestic beauty of the Black Hills.

For an extended vacation, travel about 50 miles north of Mount Rushmore to walk in the footsteps of Wild West legends like Wild Bill Hickok and Calamity Jane in the former gold town of Deadwood. While in town, vacationers may enjoy hanging out at a few saloons, including the legendary Saloon #10 where Hickok finally met his fate. If you dare, stay in one of the town’s haunted hotels, such as the Historic Bullock Hotel. You can even take a ride on the Deadwood Stagecoach. For an otherworldly end to your epic South Dakota adventure, don’t miss the rugged beauty and mesmerizing geological formations at Badlands National Park. The park is approximately 70 miles southeast of Custer State Park via a scenic route.

Cincinnati, Ohio

Located on the Ohio River bordering Kentucky, Cincinnati offers a wealth of activities and is known for sports, its famous chili and its German heritage. Opt to stay downtown and catch a Cincinnati Reds game at Great American Ball Park. Baseball fans will also want to leave time for a visit to the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum. If you’re attending a Reds game, the AC Hotel Cincinnati at The Banks sits just across the street, offering modern decor and views of the Ohio River from its rooftop bar.

The Over-the-Rhine neighborhood is a trendy and historic spot to explore with its German immigrant roots. Today, it’s home to the largest collection of well-preserved Italianate architecture in the U.S. and offers plenty of restaurants and shops. Other must-dos in Cincinnati include a stop at Findlay Market — a public market with plentiful food vendors — along with a riverboat ride down the mighty Ohio to learn the area’s history from local guides. Kids will love the Newport Aquarium just across the river in northern Kentucky.

Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

If you’re looking for a year-round vacation spot to keep your kids active and entertained, check out the abundant things to do in Wisconsin Dells. Known for offering some of the best water parks in the U.S., this Midwestern city is where you’ll find indoor and outdoor aquatic attractions, especially within top Wisconsin Dells resorts like Great Wolf Lodge and Kalahari Resorts. These properties boast not only lots of fun activities but also family-friendly accommodations like themed suites and cabins with bunk beds.

>Winter is a great time to visit because there is so much to do indoors in addition to winter sports at Cascade Mountain, where kids 12 or younger ski free with an adult. If you’re vacationing in the summer, take advantage of outdoor activities like zip lining, go-kart racing, water sports, fishing, hiking, scenic boat tours, mini-golf and more. For a romantic date night sans kids, make reservations at The Del-Bar, a supper club and steakhouse dating back to 1943, or the highly rated Kaminski’s Chop House.

St. Louis, Missouri

Another great Midwestern city to check out during the warmer months is St. Louis. You’ll want to visit the famed Gateway Arch, the tallest monument in the U.S., and ride to the top for sweeping city panoramas. At City Museum, kids and adults alike can climb through, up and along caves, ladders, slides and more made from repurposed artifacts from around the world. For baseball fans, there’s Busch Stadium, where the St. Louis Cardinals play. Thrill-seekers can spend a day at Six Flags St. Louis: There’s no end to the family fun at this amusement park, with adrenaline-pumping roller coasters, waterslides and other theme park attractions, plus dining options and live entertainment.

For lodging during your stay, The Westin St. Louis is located near Busch Stadium if you plan to attend several games while in town. Another option is the Moonrise Hotel, a boutique luxury property located in the Delmar Loop area, which is known for its shopping, restaurants and nightlife. In the evening, adults can enjoy a nightcap with views of the skyline from the hotel’s rooftop terrace bar.

Traverse City, Michigan

Travelers with kids keen on exploring the great outdoors in the summer — or the snowy festivities of winter — should look no further than Traverse City. Located about 140 miles north of Grand Rapids in northern Michigan, this city overlooks Lake Michigan and boasts long summer days with daylight lasting as late as 10 p.m. — time visitors can fill with hiking, biking and fishing. Enjoy the scenery at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore while trekking the protected area’s trails, including the daunting Dune Climb.

For adults, there are abundant wineries and craft breweries for sampling libations of all sorts. Families visiting in winter should also take advantage of the area’s snowfall for skiing, snowshoeing and fat tire biking. There are several major chain hotels in town to choose from, but families may enjoy staying at the Great Wolf Lodge Traverse City. This kid-friendly property features indoor pools and water park fun that everyone can enjoy year-round.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

This Midwestern city, sitting on the shores of Lake Michigan and at the confluence of three rivers, offers a plethora of outdoor water-based activities for families to enjoy on their vacation, including sailing, boating and jet skiing. Milwaukee is also the original “Brew City,” as it’s said that beer is what made the city famous. So, if you’re interested in the city’s brewery heritage, you might want to visit the historic Pabst Mansion and take a beer history tour at Pabst Brewing Co. If you’ve got a craving for hearty Bavarian fare, you and the kids will enjoy checking out the German restaurants on Old World Third Street.

Other must-see attractions for families include the Harley-Davidson Museum, Discovery World and the Milwaukee Art Museum with its unique architecture and iconic “wings.” If you prefer to stay downtown, consider reserving rooms at The Pfister Hotel. This elegant historic property first welcomed guests in 1893; today, the vintage guest rooms boast modern amenities, including flat-screen TVs and Wi-Fi. You’ll also find a luxurious spa and salon; dining at Mason Street Grill; and drinks at Blu, the chic 23rd-floor martini bar overlooking the city and Lake Michigan.

Branson, Missouri

If you want nonstop entertainment during your next family weekend getaway, venture to Branson, where you’ll find live shows, theme parks, outdoor adventure, museums and the beautiful Ozark Mountains. Spend a day at 1880s-themed Silver Dollar City — one of the best U.S. amusement parks — which has more than 40 rides and attractions, as well as artisans demonstrating trades, dozens of shops and 20-plus eateries. Before leaving the park, save time to explore the limestone formations below the Earth’s surface in one of Branson’s caverns: Marvel Cave.

Other top things to see and do in this Missouri city include the Titanic Museum Attraction, the WonderWorks indoor amusement park and the many live shows in town. When you’re ready to sleep, you can choose between everything from spacious condominiums and cabins to full-service hotels and resorts. The Chateau on the Lake Resort & Spa Convention Center is an excellent choice for lodging near Silver Dollar City. Picturesquely set atop a bluff overlooking Table Rock Lake, the property features plenty of on-site activities, dining and other offerings.

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

Situated about 80 miles northwest of Chicago — perfect for a weekend getaway from the “Windy City” — the small town of Lake Geneva is a year-round outdoor enthusiast’s paradise in Wisconsin. Warm weather activities include hot air balloon rides, zip lining, water sports, hiking, biking, horseback riding, and visits to farms and orchards.

In the wintertime, kids of all ages can bundle up for fun in the snow with skiing, snowshoeing and sledding at The Mountain Top at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. If that’s not enough to keep everyone busy, book accommodations at the resort’s Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark. The property’s expansive indoor-outdoor water park boasts thrilling slides and rides, plus a relaxing lazy river.

Kansas City, Missouri

Travelers to Kansas City will actually find two cities to explore: Kansas’ Kansas City and Missouri’s Kansas City. Separated by the Missouri River, each town has a unique vibe and personality, but both are part of the greater Kansas City metropolitan area — though you’ll find more of the tourist attractions on the Missouri side. Baseball fans will want to catch a Kansas City Royals game while in town and should also check out the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in the historic 18th & Vine jazz district; this acclaimed museum documents the stories and history of the leagues from their post-Civil War origin to the 1960s. The American Jazz Museum, which is located next door, is another popular museum with interactive exhibits and displays.

Another must-do on your Kansas City trip is a visit to Union Station. This iconic destination offers hands-on activities for kids at Science City, astronomy programs and evening laser concerts at the Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium, and larger-than-life movie viewing at the Regnier Extreme Screen Theatre — which has the biggest screen in the city at 80 by 53 feet. Historic Union Station is especially festive to visit during the holidays. For an overnight in the city, the trendy Crossroads Hotels is an excellent choice for lodging if you want to stay close to Union Station. Don’t miss its rooftop beer garden.

Door County, Wisconsin

Located on a peninsula around 75 miles northeast of Green Bay, Wisconsin’s Door County sits between Lake Michigan on the east side and Green Bay to the west. The area covers 300 miles along Lake Michigan’s shoreline — encompassing more than 3,000 square miles in total — and boasts a plethora of beaches, state parks and county parks with thousands of acres of wilderness. While in Door County, work your way through some of the charming local towns and villages along the peninsula, along with nearly a dozen historic lighthouses. You can also check out the shipwrecks (as many as 25 of them are accessible to travelers) via boat rides, clear-bottom kayak tours or diving.

Cherry season is a highlight in the summer months, when you can visit the orchards and pick your own cherries. You may even get to experience a local tradition during your visit: a Scandinavian-style fish boil. This dish, popular with the region’s early settlers, is typically prepared in restaurants with local whitefish, potatoes, corn and onions. Melted butter, salad or coleslaw, bread, and freshly baked Door County cherry pie can round out the meal. Lodging options in this region range from campgrounds and cabins to charming bed-and-breakfasts and larger resorts. There are also pet-friendly options so your family can bring your best furry friend.

Mackinac Island, Michigan

Head to Michigan’s Mackinac Island for a classic American getaway that will transport you back in time. Victorian architecture is on display everywhere you turn, and no cars are permitted anywhere on the island. The only way to arrive is by boat or plane — and to get around the island, you’ll need to book a horse-drawn carriage tour, hop on a bike or explore by foot. Families with teens may especially enjoy horseback riding in Mackinac Island State Park, visiting Fort Mackinac, parasailing off the island or paddleboarding to Arch Rock. Don’t forget to try some of the island’s famous fudge.

For a stay filled with old-world charm (think: a classic white porch with rocking chairs, a parlor with afternoon tea service and croquet in the Tea Garden), book a room at the iconic Grand Hotel. Welcoming guests since 1887, the property boasts the world’s longest porch and individually appointed accommodations. In the evening, dress up for dinner and then dance the night away to the music of the hotel’s orchestra. The resort offers packages that cover accommodations, a daily meal plan, all resort amenities and other perks.

Chicago

A trip to the Windy City is usually best in the warmer months, when visitors can get out and explore the shops, lakefront beaches and distinctive architecture of Chicago. Stop by the Chicago Architecture Center to book a 1.5-hour architecture cruise down the Chicago River for an up-close view of many of the city’s fascinating buildings. A trip to Wrigley Field (home of the MLB’s Chicago Cubs) is also in order, especially for a guided tour — as is a shopping trip along Michigan Avenue’s Magnificent Mile.

The kids will also enjoy a visit to the Chicago Children’s Museum, located along Navy Pier. The museum features exhibits and attractions for all youngsters, from toddlers up to tweens. Before leaving the pier, be sure to take a spin on the Centennial Wheel, where you’ll have panoramic views of the city and Lake Michigan from nearly 200 feet high in the sky.

At the end of a busy day, take time to refuel with one of Chicago’s classic deep-dish pizzas at renowned eateries like Lou Malnati’s or Gino’s East. For a place to stay, the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile offers upscale amenities with French flair in a convenient location — and at a more affordable price than similar properties. For a special celebration or a holiday getaway, splurge on one of the luxury hotels in the city, such as The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago or the Waldorf Astoria Chicago.

Cleveland, Ohio

With an emerging culinary scene, professional sports, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, one of the top five orchestras in the world, and its position along Lake Erie, Cleveland is a top Ohio destination worth adding to your family’s list. Cheer on the Cleveland Cavaliers or Browns before a stop at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in nearby Canton. Kids and teens won’t want to miss the Cedar Point amusement park, located about 65 miles west of the city and known for its terrifying roller coasters. They’ll also be entertained at the Great Lakes Science Center and the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

You can tour — or stay overnight — at the house featured in the classic flick “A Christmas Story.” The Cleveland area even boasts a national park: Cuyahoga Valley, with its rolling hills surrounding the Cuyahoga River. The Kimpton Schofield Hotel is a boutique accommodation option housed in a historic building downtown. The hotel is pet-friendly and offers creative amenities like yoga mats in every room, a Peloton bike in the fitness center, free Micro Kickboard scooters with helmets for kids, and even a complimentary guitar rental for your room.

