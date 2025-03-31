The 11 Best Times to Switch Jobs

From return-to-office mandates to federal layoffs and the elimination of many diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, the U.S. job market…

From return-to-office mandates to federal layoffs and the elimination of many diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, the U.S. job market seems to be in a state of upheaval.

“There’s a flood of talent entering the pool,” says Amanda Augustine, career expert with TopResume, a Career.io company. That means stiff competition for some positions, and Augustine adds, “It’s taking longer than three months to find jobs right now.”

That doesn’t mean you can’t find new employment, but you should have a new job lined up before handing in your two-week notice.

If any of the following statements ring true, it might be time to start polishing your resume, regardless of the current job market.

— You’re at the top of your game.

— Your company is unstable.

— Your job is in jeopardy.

— Your workplace is toxic.

— You feel burned out.

— Your health is suffering.

— You’re bored.

— You’ve updated your skills.

— You need more money.

— Your employer doesn’t align with your work style or values.

— You’re looking for something more in life.

You’re at the Top of Your Game

Perhaps the best time to switch jobs is when you are excelling in your current position.

“I always think it’s better to exit at the top,” says Dian Griesel, a perception analyst who has served as an advisor and strategist to business executives. That’s when your confidence is usually highest, giving you the positive attitude that many employers seek in job candidates. Plus, leaving on a high note typically means you leave the door open to returning in the future, Griesel adds.

Workers may be hesitant to switch jobs when everything is going well at their current employer, but they should consider whether their present work fits with their envisioned career path.

“We don’t need to stay in one place because it feels comfortable for us,” says Jennifer Moss, workplace strategist and author of “Why Are We Here?: Creating a Work Culture Everyone Wants.”

Your Company Is Unstable

If trouble is on the horizon for your employer — such a business restructuring or impending bankruptcy — it might be time to jump ship.

Even in this case, though, you want to be smart about when and how you change jobs.

“We definitely want to make sure we’re not making big decisions when we are feeling emotional,” says Sara Jansen Perry, a professor of management at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

Leaving a job rashly because of office rumors of instability could mean you end up taking the first job that comes your way. In that case, you could find yourself going from one bad situation to another. “You don’t want to be the victim of an emotional decision,” according to Perry.

Your Job Is in Jeopardy

Maybe your organization is fine, but you don’t feel secure in your specific job. That’s currently the case for many federal workers who have found themselves in the crosshairs of the Department of Government Efficiency, also called DOGE.

“There’s not necessarily an obvious counterpart for someone moving from the federal to private sector,” Augustine says.

If you are leaving a government job, you may need to update your resume and put it into the type of language used by your desired industry. Inventory your skills and interests, and don’t preemptively quit a job until you have a new one lined up, if at all possible.

Your Workplace Is Toxic

A toxic workplace is one in which people fail to communicate effectively and treat each other with respect. It may be marked by raised voices, manipulation, jokes made at the expense of others or a myriad of other unhealthy behaviors.

Before quitting, determine the extent of the toxicity and how it affects you.

“Is this a very personal toxic relationship with peers and the boss?” Moss asks. If so, maybe you don’t need to leave your employer completely but rather move to a different part of the organization. “Sometimes, it’s just taking a step sideways,” she says.

You Feel Burned Out

“Are you psyched to get out of bed in the morning?” Griesel asks. If the answer is no, then it could be time to start looking for a new job.

Burnout is a common reason for people to begin looking for a new position, but Griesel says it’s better to search for a new job before you reach that point. Those who are burned may be more likely to self-sabotage their work or burn bridges when they leave, which could affect future employment prospects.

Also, be sure your feelings of burnout aren’t related to a specific project or the result of temporary circumstances.

“Everyone has a bad day or a few bad days,” Augustine says. However, if you are consistently counting down the seconds until you can turn off your computer, a new position might be the best move for you.

Your Health Is Suffering

If your job is contributing to chronic health conditions, that is a clear sign to change employment.

Some people may experience mental health concerns, such as depression or anxiety, because of their job. Others may see their physical health deteriorate. This can be especially true with work that is physically demanding.

Regardless of whether you are affected mentally or physically, a job that makes you suffer isn’t one you want to keep.

You’re Bored

You may not be burned out, but you may feel bored by your job duties. That’s another indication that it’s a good time to switch jobs.

“We always want to be learning and growing,” Perry says.

Unfortunately, many people don’t see the current job market as conducive to finding a new, more challenging position.

“We are seeing less mobility (and a) high level of detachment from work,” Moss says. Rather than go through the motions of your current job, talk to a supervisor about how you might be able to shift your duties or take on a new role if looking for new employment doesn’t seem feasible right now.

You’ve Updated Your Skills

If you’ve recently completed a training program or received a professional certification, that could open the door to new job opportunities.

More than 80% of employers are now using skills-based hiring, according to a 2024 survey of 1,019 global employers by the talent discovery platform TestGorilla. Skills-based hiring refers to the practice of hiring people based on their demonstrated skills rather than their education or work history.

When you’ve updated your skills, that’s a good time to see how they might translate into a new position.

You Need More Money

Workers who struggle to pay their bills should either talk to their boss about a raise or begin searching for a new job. But even those who can pay the bills comfortably with their current salary may want to test the waters in the job market.

“It never hurts to know what else is going on out there,” Griesel says.

You may find that your wages are not as competitive as you thought, or perhaps other employers offer better benefits.

Your Employer Doesn’t Align With Your Work Style or Values

Sometimes you get into a job, and it simply doesn’t feel right. It could be that you’re laid back, but the office operates at a frantic pace. Or maybe mandatory all-hands meetings are held each week, and you just want to work solo.

“You could be a great fit on paper, but if you don’t fit in well with that company culture, that typically never ends well for either party,” Augustine says.

In some situations, a company evolves into something you didn’t sign up for. That is the case for some remote workers who are now being required to commute to an office. Others may have been attracted to a company’s stance on social issues only to find that their DEI programs are now being dismantled.

You’re Looking for Something More in Life

Workers may decide to switch jobs not because anything is wrong with their current employer but because they are drawn to do something more with their lives.

“There is a real desire to be focused on something that’s more meaningful and purposeful,” Moss says.

In that case, approach your next job search with intention. Evaluate what has worked for you in past jobs and what didn’t. Then, think about what is important to you and how works fits in with your personal goals.

“What is your vision for yourself in the next five years or 10 years?” Perry asks. “Decide what type of life you want to lead.” Then, find a job that will make that life happen.

Update 04/01/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.