The 10 Best Cruise Ship Interior Cabins

While booking an interior cabin for your next cruise may not feel like the most luxurious option, there are plenty of good reasons to take this route. Not only are cabins that lack a window or balcony more affordable, they also provide exceptional darkness that’s great for overnight sleep (or even a midday nap at sea). Plus, many travelers argue that you aren’t in your cabin much on a cruise anyway, so it makes sense to save money on the room and splurge on other perks, like excursions or specialty dining.

Still, some cruise ship interior cabins are better than others. Several of the best inside staterooms feature additional floor space, making them roomy enough for a family of four. Meanwhile, others offer special features that dazzle and entertain — or even grant access to unique VIP areas across the ship.

Whatever your reason for considering an interior cabin, rest assured we’ve researched the best options across all major cruise lines to help you find the ideal fit. Read on for an overview of the best inside staterooms for every type of traveler — whether you desire extra space, entertainment for the kids or a more luxurious experience.

Best Virtual Views: Royal Caribbean’s Interior Stateroom with Virtual Balcony

Some interior staterooms on Royal Caribbean International‘s cruise ships offer “virtual balconies,” allowing passengers to enjoy real-life views of the ocean and destinations they’re visiting. These scenes come courtesy of an 80-inch, high-definition screen inside each windowless cabin that mimics the view outdoors as closely as possible. Virtual balconies on Caribbean cruises show sparkling ocean views and tropical beaches with swaying palms, while those on Mediterranean sailings may display city landscapes and mountainous shorelines as they move from place to place. Guests in these cabins can turn their virtual balconies off and on as they wish.

Royal Caribbean’s Interior Staterooms with Virtual Balcony measure about 170 square feet on average and sleep between two and four guests. (Rooms that sleep up to four offer a sofa bed to accommodate the third and fourth cruisers.) Interior cabins with virtual balconies are available on about a dozen Royal Caribbean ships, including Anthem of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas.

Best for Kids: Disney Cruise Line’s Inside Staterooms with Magical Porthole

Inside staterooms across all Disney Cruise Line ships offer between 165 and 185 square feet of space and room for three to four guests, but Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy feature an extra sweet surprise for kids.

Instead of blank wall space or a boring picture on the wall, most interior rooms on these two ships boast a Magical Porthole that features real-time views of the outdoors provided by high-definition cameras. In true Disney fashion, Magical Porthole views are enhanced with enchanting add-ons like Disney characters and pirate ships.

Magical Portholes can be switched off when it’s time to go to bed. Inside staterooms accommodate families with a queen-size bed, a single sleeper sofa and a Pullman bed (if sleeping four). Rooms also feature a sitting area with a couch, a TV and a desk, along with a heavy privacy curtain to partition off the sleeping area.

Best for Big Families: Royal Caribbean Family Interior Staterooms

Although you’ll need to call the cruise line directly or work with a travel agent to book them, some Royal Caribbean vessels offer interior rooms that sleep up to six guests. On Liberty of the Seas and Freedom of the Seas, for example, select interior cabins offer a king-size bed for two guests, a pullout couch for another two and a separate bunk area that can sleep a small child duo.

These interior suites offer extra floor space and storage, a television and a second vanity area. Measuring up to 340 square feet, they are more than twice the size of most inside cruise cabins.

Best Luxury: MSC Yacht Club Interior Suites

If you want a luxury cruise experience but don’t care if your stateroom has a view, consider booking an interior cabin within MSC Cruises‘ VIP area: MSC Yacht Club. Yacht Club Interior cabins are available on all ships that offer a Yacht Club, including the new MSC World America (with a debut date of April 2025), MSC Seascape, MSC Seashore and more.

MSC Yacht Club Interior Suites sleep up to two guests and measure around 160 square feet (depending on the ship). Suites come with a king-size bed (or two twins), a television, a desk area and a sitting area, along with a private bathroom and shower. Most importantly, guests in these rooms receive Yacht Club perks like a premium drink package, 24/7 butler service and access to a private restaurant, lounge and pool deck on the ship.

Best for Friends: Virgin Voyages Social Insider Cabins

[IMAGE]

Virgin Voyages is an adults-only cruise line geared toward young adults and older travelers who want to relax and have some fun. Suites and staterooms are designed for all types of groups, including friends who want to cut costs on an epic getaway.

The Virgin Voyages Social Insider cabin is ideal for groups of up to four who don’t mind sharing space, but don’t necessarily want to share a bed. This inside room can be configured with two adjoining bunk beds that sleep a total of four, with two bunks and two hideaways. The hideaway bunks transition into couches for lounging during the day (upon request). Social Insider rooms range from 105 to 177 square feet and are available on all Virgin vessels: Brilliant Lady (set to debut in September 2025), Resilient Lady, Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady.

Best Floor Space: Holland America Inside Cabins

For an interior cabin with more floor space than the rest, Holland America Line is a great option. Inside cabins on Holland America’s ships range from 143 to 225 square feet, so you’ll want to be selective about the specific cabin you book to get the most possible space. Rooms feature a queen-size bed (or two twins), Euro-top mattresses and premium massage shower heads, among other perks.

For some added rejuvenation, Holland America also offers Spa Inside suites on select ships that are conveniently located next to the vessel’s spa and salon.

Best for Solo Travelers: Norwegian Cruise Line Solo Staterooms

If you’re traveling solo and only need space for one, Norwegian Cruise Line‘s Solo Staterooms are a good choice. These cruise cabins are priced to accommodate just one guest without a single supplement, and they include access to Norwegian’s Studio Lounge — a private lounge reserved exclusively for solo guests on each sailing.

Solo Stateroom sizes vary by vessel, and there may be more than one option available. For example, Solo Inside cabins range from 135 to 201 square feet and offer a queen-size bed, a desk area and a closet for storage. Meanwhile, smaller Solo Studio suites provide 99 square feet of space, a convertible lower bed and a one-way window to the corridor.

Best Storage Space: Celebrity Cruises’ Deluxe Inside Staterooms

In addition to slightly more square footage and bigger bathrooms, Celebrity Cruises‘ Deluxe Inside Staterooms differ from the line’s standard interior rooms in that they provide more drawer space and overall storage.

Deluxe Inside Staterooms on Celebrity offer approximately 202 square feet of space with a roomy bathroom and shower you won’t have to squeeze into. They also feature a small corner sitting area, a desk and a king-size bed.

Best Accessible Cabins: Celebrity Cruises’ Accessible Inside Staterooms

Celebrity Cruises goes out of its way to offer accessible cabins for wheelchair users and other guests who need more room on several of its ships, including Celebrity Solstice, Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Equinox and Celebrity Edge.

These well-designed interior suites include extra features that enhance safety and accessibility for guests, such as wider doorways, roll-in showers, and lower vanities and in-room safes. Bathrooms feature grab bars, a raised toilet and lowered sink, a fold-down shower bench and a hand-held showerhead.

Best Interior Views: Royal Caribbean’s Promenade Interior Staterooms

These unique interior cabins offer the best of both worlds: a window that overlooks the ship’s interior promenade, but at the price point of an inside cabin. Royal Caribbean’s Promenade Interior Staterooms typically range from 153 to 191 square feet. Some vessels allow you to book connecting rooms in this style, opening up more space for families or those traveling in a group.

The Promenade Interior Suite on Allure of the Seas comes with two twin beds that convert to a king-size bed, a private bathroom and a sitting area. Sleeping configurations and in-room amenities may differ from ship to ship.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Holly Johnson is a professional travel writer who has covered cruises and other family travel for more than a decade. She has cruised more than 40 times across most of the major cruise lines and has ventured on itineraries around the world, sometimes with her husband and other times with her entire family of four. Johnson used her personal experience and research expertise to curate this cruise cabin comparison.

