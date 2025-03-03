TG Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $23.3 million.…

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $23.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, New York-based company said it had net income of 15 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $108.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.4 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $329 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

