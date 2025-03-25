Tenax Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $17.6 million, or $1.15 per share.

