Telesat: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Telesat Corporation (TSAT) on Thursday reported a loss of $90.3 million in…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Telesat Corporation (TSAT) on Thursday reported a loss of $90.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of $6.41 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.90 per share.

The satellite communications company posted revenue of $91.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $64 million, or $4.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $416.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSAT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.