Tejon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEBEC, Calif. (AP) — LEBEC, Calif. (AP) — Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) on Thursday reported net income of $4.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lebec, California-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share.

The real estate development company posted revenue of $17.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.7 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $41.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRC

