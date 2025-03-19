Team: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Team Inc. (TISI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.2…

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Team Inc. (TISI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.61. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The industrial services provider posted revenue of $213.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $38.3 million, or $8.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $852.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TISI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TISI

