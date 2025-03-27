TD SYNNEX: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $167.5…

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had net income of $1.98. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.80 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.87 per share.

The high-tech contractor posted revenue of $14.53 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.79 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, TD SYNNEX expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.45 to $2.95.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $13.9 billion to $14.7 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

