Target Hospitality: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Wednesday reported profit of $12.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The company posted revenue of $83.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $71.3 million, or 70 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $386.3 million.

Target Hospitality expects full-year revenue in the range of $265 million to $285 million.

