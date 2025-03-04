Target: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target Corp. (TGT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.1 billion. On a…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target Corp. (TGT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.1 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $2.41.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.25 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $30.92 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.77 billion.

Target expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.80 to $9.80 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGT

