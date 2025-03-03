Syndax: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) on Monday reported a loss of $94.2 million…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) on Monday reported a loss of $94.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.10.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.08 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $7.7 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $318.8 million, or $3.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.7 million.

