Surgery Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) on Monday reported a loss of $108.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 44 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The surgical facilities operator posted revenue of $864.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $828.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $168.1 million, or $1.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.11 billion.

Surgery Partners expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.3 billion to $3.45 billion.

