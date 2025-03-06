Superior Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.6…

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents.

The maker of aluminum wheels for the auto industry posted revenue of $310.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $78.2 million, or $4.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.27 billion.

Superior Industries expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUP

