Superior Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) on Tuesday reported earnings…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.

The uniform maker posted revenue of $145.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12 million, or 73 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $565.7 million.

Superior Group expects full-year earnings to be 75 cents to 82 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $585 million to $595 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.