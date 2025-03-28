Live Radio
Super League Enterprise: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 28, 2025, 7:48 AM

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE) on Friday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $3.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $16.5 million, or $2.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.2 million.

