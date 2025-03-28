Super League Enterprise: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE) on Friday reported a loss…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE) on Friday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $3.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $16.5 million, or $2.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.