Stratasys: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $41.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $150.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $120.3 million, or $1.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $572.5 million.

Stratasys expects full-year earnings in the range of 28 cents to 35 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $570 million to $585 million.

