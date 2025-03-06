Stevanato: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PADUA, Italy (AP) — PADUA, Italy (AP) — Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $51.5…

PADUA, Italy (AP) — PADUA, Italy (AP) — Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $51.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Padua, Italy-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The maker of glass vials for COVID-19 vaccines posted revenue of $352.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $346.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $127.5 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.19 billion.

Stevanato expects full-year earnings in the range of 54 cents to 59 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STVN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.