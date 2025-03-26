Steelcase: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Steelcase Inc. (SCS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $27.6 million…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Steelcase Inc. (SCS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $27.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The office furniture maker posted revenue of $788 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $120.7 million, or $1.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.17 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Steelcase expects its per-share earnings to range from 13 cents to 17 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $760 million to $785 million for the fiscal first quarter.

