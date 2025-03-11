Steel Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) on Tuesday reported earnings of $74.6 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) on Tuesday reported earnings of $74.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $3.40.

The diversified industrial company posted revenue of $497.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $261.6 million, or $11.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.03 billion.

