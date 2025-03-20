Star Equity: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) on Thursday reported a loss…

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The diagnostic services and imaging company posted revenue of $17.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $10.4 million, or $3.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $53.4 million.

