SRAX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — SRAX, Inc. (SRAX) on Friday reported profit of $2.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake Village, California-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.

The company posted revenue of $4 million in the period.

