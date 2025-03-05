SQM: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM) on Tuesday…

SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $120.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santiago Chile, Chile-based company said it had net income of 42 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The chemicals company posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $404.4 million, or $1.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.53 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SQM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SQM

