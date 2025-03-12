Sprinklr: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $98.7 million.…

The New York-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 10 cents per share.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The customer experience software developer posted revenue of $202.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $200.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $121.6 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $796.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Sprinklr expects its per-share earnings to be 10 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $201.5 million to $202.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Sprinklr expects full-year earnings in the range of 38 cents to 39 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $821.5 million to $823.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXM

