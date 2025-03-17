Spring Break Travel for Families: Top 5 Ways to Use Credit Card Rewards to Wow Your Kids

Spring break vacations are a fantastic way to create core memories for your kids and escape the daily stress of…

Spring break vacations are a fantastic way to create core memories for your kids and escape the daily stress of work and home. But spring break trips can also come with unrealistic expectations that blow a massive hole in your budget. When using credit card rewards, airline miles and hotel points, you can make these dream trips a reality without breaking the bank.

[Read: Best Credit Cards.]

Top 5 Ways to Use Credit Card Rewards for Spring Break

While there are countless ways to earn and redeem credit card rewards, here are five strategies for families looking to save money on their spring break vacation.

Get the Southwest Companion Pass

The Southwest Airlines Companion Pass is one of the best deals for family travelers. Your designated companion can travel with you for free on any paid or award flight you take during the offer window. Southwest now flies throughout most of the U.S., and to the Caribbean and Central America.

New cardholders who apply through March 31 can earn the Southwest Companion Pass to use through February 2026 and get 30,000 Rapid Rewards points when they spend $4,000 in the first three months with a Southwest credit card. The sooner you meet the spending requirement, the sooner you earn the Companion Pass.

All-Inclusive Resorts

Even when you use miles and points to save money on travel, growing kids and teens eat a lot. Redeeming points for all-inclusive resorts is one of the best ways to keep their bellies full without dropping a small fortune.

Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG offer all-inclusive resorts where you can redeem points and annual free night certificates from your credit card to pay for your stay. For example, you can get the fifth night free at the Marriott Cancun by redeeming 292,000 points — instead of paying $787 per night, plus taxes.

Free Nights When Redeeming Rewards

Four major hotel loyalty programs offer a free night on eligible stays when redeeming points, which enables families to stretch the value of their points. By using these benefits, you can book longer vacations while saving points that can be used toward your next vacation.

— Hilton. Fifth night free for all Hilton Honors members when redeeming points.

— IHG. Fourth night free for all IHG cardholders.

— Marriott. Fifth night free for all Marriott Bonvoy members redeeming points.

American Express Platinum cardholders who book special rates through the Fine Hotels & Resorts program may be eligible for free nights, as well.

[Read: Best Rewards Credit Cards.]

Theme Parks on the Cheap

The average Disney vacation for a family of four costs over $7,000, so many families have to choose between going into debt or disappointing their kids. Fortunately, you can reduce the cost of a theme park vacation using credit card rewards and benefits.

Even when you use airline miles to cover flights and hotel points for your stay, Disney theme park tickets are still $119 per day for adults and kids ages 10 and up. “Disney tickets bought directly through Disney don’t code as travel, so you can’t redeem Capital One miles for them,” warns Kevin Payne, a family travel expert and writer. “Buying through a third-party seller like Undercover Tourist solves that problem. They frequently run promotions for discounted tickets, especially on multiday passes.”

Alternatively, you can visit regional theme parks to keep your costs down, such as Holiday World, Dollywood, Hersheypark, Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.

Gaylord Hotels Water Parks and Lazy River

Gaylord Hotels is a small, upscale brand within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. There are only six resorts within the U.S., but each property is a vacation unto itself. Instead of paying cash for your trip, book your stay with points from a Marriott credit card or by transferring points from eligible American Express and Chase cards.

You can also use one of the annual free nights from Marriott credit cards to cover your room. Katie Holden, a travel rewards expert at KatiesTravelTricks.com, says that award nights “typically cost 35,000 to 55,000 Marriott points per night.”

Depending on your Marriott credit card, it typically includes an annual free night worth 35,000 to 85,000 points. If the room rate exceeds your annual free night certificate, you can cover the difference (up to 15,000 points per night) with Marriott points from your account.

The Bottom Line

Booking a memorable spring break vacation for your family doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. When you use credit card rewards, airline miles and hotel points, you can drastically reduce the cost of a vacation without sacrificing any of the fun. Not only can you earn miles and points with these cards, but travel credit card benefits can also include complimentary elite status, free checked bags and other perks to improve your travel experience and save you money.

More from U.S. News

11 Cool Credit Card Perks You Haven’t Heard About

Best Credit Cards for a Disney Vacation

Dear Clever Credit: I Travel a Lot for Work. What Credit Card Should I Use?

Spring Break Travel for Families: Top 5 Ways to Use Credit Card Rewards to Wow Your Kids originally appeared on usnews.com