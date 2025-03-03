Sphere Entertainment: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) on Monday reported a loss of $126 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) on Monday reported a loss of $126 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $3.49.

The company posted revenue of $308.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $289.9 million.

