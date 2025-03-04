Southland: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.2 million…

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The infrastructure construction company posted revenue of $267.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $105.4 million, or $2.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $980.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLND

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.