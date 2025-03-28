SouthGobi Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQRF) on Friday reported net income of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQRF) on Friday reported net income of $72.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 10 cents per share.

The coal mining company posted revenue of $174.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $92.5 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $493.4 million.

