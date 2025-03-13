Sotherly Hotels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability…

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $1.6 million, or 8 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $3 million, or 16 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, posted revenue of $44 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $12 million. Revenue was reported as $181.9 million.

Sotherly Hotels expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 57 cents to 61 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $183.4 million to $188.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOHO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOHO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.