Sonida Senior Living: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) on Monday reported a loss of $5.5 million in…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) on Monday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 83 cents per share.

The operator of senior living communities posted revenue of $91.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.1 million, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $304.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNDA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.