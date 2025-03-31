Soho House: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Soho House & Co Inc (SHCO) on Monday reported a loss of $91.7 million…

LONDON (AP) — Soho House & Co Inc (SHCO) on Monday reported a loss of $91.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 10 cents per share.

The operator of members-only luxury hotels and clubs under the Soho House brand posted revenue of $305.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $163 million, or 84 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

