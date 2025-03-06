Smith & Wesson: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) on Thursday reported profit of $1.7…

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) on Thursday reported profit of $1.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Maryville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share.

The firearm maker posted revenue of $115.9 million in the period.

