Smart Sand: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) on Monday reported net income of $3.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Yardley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 9 cents.

The company posted revenue of $91.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $311.4 million.

