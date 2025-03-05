Sleep Number: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The seller of beds, mattresses and bedding products posted revenue of $376.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $388.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $20.3 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.68 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNBR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.