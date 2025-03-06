Silvercrest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.6…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $32 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.5 million, or $1 per share. Revenue was reported as $123.7 million.

