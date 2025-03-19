Signet: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) on Wednesday reported profit of $100.6 million in…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) on Wednesday reported profit of $100.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $2.30. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.62 per share.

The jewelry company posted revenue of $2.35 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $61.2 million, or 81 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.7 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Signet said it expects revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.53 billion.

