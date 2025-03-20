Shoe Carnival: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) on Thursday reported earnings of $14.7 million in…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) on Thursday reported earnings of $14.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The footwear retailer posted revenue of $262.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $73.8 million, or $2.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

Shoe Carnival expects full-year earnings to be $1.60 to $2.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion.

