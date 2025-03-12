SentinelOne: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Wednesday reported a loss of $70.8…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Wednesday reported a loss of $70.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The cybersecurity provider posted revenue of $225.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $222 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $288.4 million, or 92 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $821.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, SentinelOne said it expects revenue in the range of $228 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.01 billion.

