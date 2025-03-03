Senseonics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Monday reported a loss of $15.5 million…

The Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $8.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $78.6 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $22.5 million.

Senseonics expects full-year revenue in the range of $34 million to $38 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SENS

