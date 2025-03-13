Semtech: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $39.1 million.…

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $39.1 million.

The Camarillo, California-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $251 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $247.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $161.9 million, or $2.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $909.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Semtech expects its per-share earnings to range from 34 cents to 40 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $245 million to $255 million for the fiscal first quarter.

