Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL Playoffs= Class 6= Region A= Final= Manchester 58, Glen Allen 48, OT Class 5= Region A=…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region A=

Final=

Manchester 58, Glen Allen 48, OT

Class 5=

Region A=

Final=

Princess Anne 72, Kellam 55

Region B=

Final=

Menchville 66, King’s Fork High School 41

Class 4=

Region A=

Final=

Manor High School 55, Hampton 54, OT

Class 3=

Region D=

Final=

Lord Botetourt 45, Staunton River 39

Class 2=

Region B=

Final=

Clarke County 61, Stuarts Draft 36

Region D=

Final=

Central – Wise 65, Ridgeview 61, OT

Class 1=

Region A=

Final=

Westmoreland County 47, Colonial Beach 38

Region C=

Final=

George Wythe 47, Fort Chiswell 39

VISAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Final=

Bishop Ireton 58, Paul VI 51

Division II=

Final=

Virginia Academy 62, Norfolk Christian School 56

Division III=

Final=

St. Margaret’s 49, Carlisle 46

Division IV=

Final=

Brunswick Academy 51, Carmel 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.