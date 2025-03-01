Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region A=
Final=
Manchester 58, Glen Allen 48, OT
Class 5=
Region A=
Final=
Princess Anne 72, Kellam 55
Region B=
Final=
Menchville 66, King’s Fork High School 41
Class 4=
Region A=
Final=
Manor High School 55, Hampton 54, OT
Class 3=
Region D=
Final=
Lord Botetourt 45, Staunton River 39
Class 2=
Region B=
Final=
Clarke County 61, Stuarts Draft 36
Region D=
Final=
Central – Wise 65, Ridgeview 61, OT
Class 1=
Region A=
Final=
Westmoreland County 47, Colonial Beach 38
Region C=
Final=
George Wythe 47, Fort Chiswell 39
VISAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Final=
Bishop Ireton 58, Paul VI 51
Division II=
Final=
Virginia Academy 62, Norfolk Christian School 56
Division III=
Final=
St. Margaret’s 49, Carlisle 46
Division IV=
Final=
Brunswick Academy 51, Carmel 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
