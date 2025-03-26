Satellos Bioscience: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Satellos Bioscience Inc. (MSCLF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $849,000 in its fourth…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Satellos Bioscience Inc. (MSCLF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $849,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.9 million, or 4 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSCLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSCLF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.