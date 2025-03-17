Sangamo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) on Monday reported a loss of $23.4 million…

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) on Monday reported a loss of $23.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $7.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $97.9 million, or 49 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $57.8 million.

