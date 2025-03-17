Sana: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) on Monday reported a loss of $49.1 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) on Monday reported a loss of $49.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 23 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $266.8 million, or $1.16 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SANA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SANA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.