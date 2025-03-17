SAIC: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $98 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.57 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $362 million, or $7.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.48 billion.

SAIC expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.10 to $9.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.6 billion to $7.75 billion.

